Peter Obi: Investment in Healthcare Sector Can Raise Life Expectancy in Nigeria

.Donates N20m to nursing college, mission hospital

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Former Anambra State Governor and presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 election, Mr. Peter Obi, has said that investment in the healthcare sector can help raise life expectancy in Nigeria.

Obi, who was at College of Nursing Sciences, Amichi, Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State, yesterday, to make a donation to the college, said Nigeria presently was among the countries with the lowest life expectancy.

He however said that investing in the training of doctors and nurses and also equipping hospitals can help Nigerians live longer, bearing in mind that a country is only productive when its health sector is functioning well.

Obi who presented a cheque of N15 million to the college also addressed the students, encouraging them to take their profession seriously.

He said, “By 2030, we will have a shortage of healthcare workers in Nigeria. Many healthcare workers are leaving Nigeria, but with support, we can train enough nurses and doctors to help Nigeria.

“Life expectancy today in Nigeria is about 55 years, it is among the lowest in the world, but I believe that with investments in healthcare sector, we can raise life expectancy in Nigeria.

“That is why I have been supporting the healthcare sector in Nigeria in my own little way by donating to hospitals and nursing colleges. We are here to support the Bishop (Ephraim Ikeakor) in our own little way, because we know how he started this college and what he has done to bring it to what it is today.

“You as nurses have a job to do, to better the healthcare sector. Don’t just accept that the country is messed up, but do your own part to make it better because everyone has to do their own part.

“I’m here because I consider you very important and I have to do this as my own way to support healthcare in Nigeria. Health is number one measurement of any society. The first measurement of life of any society is life expectancy, and some of us are aware that Nigeria has the least life expectancy in the world.”

Reacting to this, the Anglican Bishop of Nnewi Diocese and Proprietor of the College, Bishop Ephraim Ikeakor, praised Obi for continuously coming back to donate to the college despite his contribution to its establishment when he was governor.

He said Obi’s consistency reflects his sincerity and passion for uplifting the community.

He said, “Obi’s style of politics is different. I have never seen a place where someone contested election and even after election he is still making donations as if it is campaign period. This is a man Nigeria will treasure for a long time.”

The Students’ Union Leader, Onyedikachi Otubaluonye, who spoke on behalf of the students, described the former Anambra governor as a blessing to the school and the wider community.

Obi also visited St. Felix Catholic Hospital, Nnewi, where he donated N5 million, while also reiterating his call for investment in the healthcare sector.

The former governor commended the commitment of the medical team.

Manager of the hospital, Rev. Fr. Peter Ugochukwu, who recalled how Obi visited 2023, thanked him for coming back again. He said the hospital wants to expand as they have already acquired a permanent site to build a multi-specialty hospital and establish a School of Nursing and Midwifery.