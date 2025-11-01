Frank Ogbuewu: There Should Be Continuity in Culture, Tourism Ministry’s Programmes

Former Minister of Culture and Tourism, Ambassador Frank Ogbuewu, speaks about the need for continuity in the ministry’s programmes and policies, increased youth involvement in tourism sector, among other issues. Charles Ajunwa brings excerpts

What is your advice for those calling the shots today in the ministry?

My advice for those in power is to remember whenever you get appointment, try to continue from where the other person stopped. Continuity is important. The problem we have here is that continuity is not taken seriously at all. Because there is no reason why Abuja Carnival should die the way it died. After all that I did for Abuja Carnival, there is no one talking about Abuja Carnival. It’s just about lack of continuity. Nigerian culture is no more what it was since the last time I left.

As a country, what are those things we are lacking in tourism sector in terms of sustainability?

We are lacking continuity. Let them identify what we did that they have been doing well and why they are not working again. Let them tell us why tourism cannot work again. I keep on saying that tourism is the number two source of employment after agriculture.

The highest second labour employment is tourism. They are not taking it seriously. And we have a problem of unemployment everywhere why there’s something that can happen. When we had Abuja Carnival, it was big business and people of cadres made their money from it. They were all happy and they prayed that Abuja Carnival never ended. And again, I served as ambassador in the country, Greece, that depended on Tourism. Their major income is tourism. But here, what is happening? I feel pained that tourism is not happening. That’s why I’m happy ANJET did what they did to remind me that I did well as Minister of Culture and Tourism.

At the 2025 Ofala Festival, the Obi of Onitsha, His Royal Majesty Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, called for involvement of youths in tourism. What is your take on this?

We have 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). At least, these 36 states and FCT can always promote tourism in their respective places. Cross River State for example, Governor Donald Duke did it. Nothing stops the Governors from taking it seriously. By so doing, they promote special tourism products to whole world. Every state, every local government area has products that have comparative advantage. If all of them promote those products that they have comparative advantage every place would be developed tourism-wise. So, it’s not about federal government alone, let the state governors think about how to develop tourism in their respective states. The youths will actually buy into it. If something happens, they will join. They cannot stand on their own. For the youths to be brought into something and be relatively organised, the governors should do it. Thirty-six in Nigeria organising tourism that will not only expand the sector tremendously, Nigeria will become a discussion.

Beyond the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), what else should the Ministry of Tourism be doing to boost tourism?

Action. Implementation of those MoUs. That’s all we need.

The world is going the way of AI. Should the Tourism tag along?

Let us start from what we know how to do best. And then we can join the AI. Artificial Intelligence will definitely rob you and others opportunity of working.

Can you tell us how you feel on receiving award of ‘Most Impactful Nigerian Minister of Culture and Tourism’ from Association of Nigerian Journalists and Writers of Tourism (ANJET)?

I feel good. I feel good that they remembered me after 18 years.

Why did you dedicate your award to former President Olusegun Obasanjo?

You see, he supported me as a minister.

Obasanjo created what we call Nigerian Council of Tourism. It never happened. He created NCT and signed it. They couldn’t continue with this. That time, whenever we are going to have Council of Tourism, he will move his cabinet to that place. We did it in Calabar when we first had it. We did it in Nasarawa and other places.

That was when we had Council of Tourism compliance governors. And they were struggling to make sure they are part of Nigerian Council of Tourism. That’s a way of provoking sentiment, good sentiment to make people work hard. So, former President Obasanjo gave me all the support I needed to be a successful ambassador of tourism. And after Abuja Carnival, he wrote me a personal letter to congratulate me and thank me for that particular carnival. As far as I’m concerned, he’s the man that made the Council of Tourism happen. That is why I dedicated the award to him.

Your state, Ebonyi, has a lot of tourism potential. Can you highlight some of these?

I’m not the Minister of Tourism.

But you’re a citizen of Nigeria, and under our constitution you have freedom of speech.

No, I can’t talk on that. We have the Commissioner of Culture and Tourism.

What is your final advice?

I’m advising those in position to start continuity. Any good programme let them continue with it whenever the person that introduced such programme leave the place.