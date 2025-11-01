Ereke Day: Celebration of Culture, Unity, National Pride Holds in Ikenne-Remo

Bennett Oghifo

The ancient town of Ikenne-Remo is set to host one of the most anticipated cultural celebrations in Nigeria, Ereke Day 2025, held on Saturday, November 1st, 2025. This year’s edition promises to be a landmark celebration of heritage, youth empowerment, and community progress, attracting dignitaries, cultural icons, and visitors from across the nation and the diaspora.

Organised by the Ikenne Development Association (IDA), this year’s edition, themed “Unity in Culture, Strength in Heritage”, will celebrate the town’s rich traditions, creative enterprise, and growing influence as a cultural and tourism hub in Southwest Nigeria.

In a major highlight, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is expected to send a Presidential Delegation to the event, a move organisers describe as “a historic recognition of Ereke’s place in Nigeria’s cultural evolution.” The delegation’s attendance underscores the Federal Government’s commitment to promoting grassroots cultural heritage and community development.

Also expected are the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, prominent traditional rulers, business leaders, and illustrious indigenes from home and abroad.

The week-long festivities will feature a cultural parade, art and craft exhibition, youth marathon, football tournament, and the Miss Ereke Cultural Pageant, which celebrates intelligence, grace, and female empowerment. The festival will climax with a grand cultural night and awards ceremony, bringing together thousands of attendees in a celebration of unity and progress.

Beyond the colourful displays, Ereke Day has become a platform for economic empowerment, with artisans, traders, and small businesses benefiting from the influx of visitors. Local hotels, transport operators, and vendors often record a significant rise in activity during the week.

According to Otunba (Barr.) Olufemi Allen, FCA, FCTI, President of the Ikenne Development Association, the 2025 edition marks “a new dawn for cultural tourism in Ogun State.”

“Ereke Day is more than a festival; it is a symbol of our shared identity and progress,” he said. “With the support of both state and federal institutions, we are showcasing how culture can drive unity and development.”

Established in 1976 by the Ikenne Development Association, Ereke Day has become a cultural emblem for the Remo people, symbolizing unity, tradition, and progressive community development. Over four decades later, it continues to inspire pride in heritage while driving the town’s transformation through cultural tourism, entrepreneurship, and education.