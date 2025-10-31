‘Water Ministry in Secretive Sale of National Assets’

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Nigerian Association of Auctioneers (NAA) has alleged that the Federal Ministry of Water Resources has commenced secretive sale of government-owned assets across the country.

President of NAA, Musa Kurra, in a statement issued yesterday said the association had observed, with concern, that the ministry had embarked on sales of government properties across the 36 states of the federation without involving licensed auctioneers, contrary to the provisions guiding public auctions in Nigeria.

He described the ongoing process as a gross violation of due process, noting that such actions fall short of the standards of transparency and accountability expected from public institutions.

Kurra further alleged that the exercise was being coordinated by top officials of the ministry, without any open advertisement or competitive process that would allow qualified professionals or the general public to participate.

He noted: “Government-owned properties reportedly worth billions are being disposed of under the radar, with neither public participation nor the involvement of licensed auctioneers; the very professionals empowered by law to handle such exercises.

“We were never informed, invited, or allowed to express interest. That should be the first and most critical stage in any public auction. Public auctions are not expected to be held behind closed doors.”

Kurra emphasised that all public auctions of government properties should follow a clear, transparent procedure; beginning with advertisements in national dailies, guidelines for participation (online or physical), and a process where the highest bidder is openly declared.

He further expressed concern that the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), the body mandated to regulate such disposals may not have been fully informed about the exercise. However, he noted that this position remains unconfirmed.

Kurra added: “If it turns out that BPP was not carried along, it would represent a serious procedural breach and an affront to the rule of law.

“This is beyond self-interest; it is a call to defend institutional integrity,” Kurra stressed. “If government ministries can now conduct secret auctions unchecked, what stops other agencies from doing the same?”

Kurra cautioned that if the ongoing disposal is left uninvestigated, it could undermine President Bola Tinubu’s renewed efforts to strengthen fiscal discipline and restore confidence in the nation’s public institutions.

“This exercise, if not reviewed, risks eroding the President’s vision for a transparent and accountable Nigeria,” he stated.

The association urged the ministry to come clean and clarify the process, warning that continued silence would only deepen public suspicion.