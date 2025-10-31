Togo, Benin, 28 Others Battle for Honours at 2nd Senator Abiru Mixed Team Championships

Kunle Adewale

Twenty-eight clubs and states as well as teams from Togo and Benin Republic, kicked off their quest for podium finishes yesterday, at the 2nd Senator Abiru Mixed Team Table Tennis Championships, holding at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

As the first mixed team tournament of its kind in Africa, the event has drawn over 150 players competing for a share of the enhanced ₦5.5 million prize pool at the three-day championship.

Speaking at the press conference to kick-start the tournament, Senator Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru emphasized that the initiative aligns with his broader philosophy of youth development.

“Our youth development philosophy goes beyond classrooms and computer labs. The discipline, focus, and teamwork that make great innovators are the same traits that define great athletes. It was on this belief that we launched the Senator Abiru Mixed Team Table Tennis Championships in 2024—the first of its kind in Africa, as a platform to celebrate excellence, inclusion, and community spirit through sports,” he said.

He added, “This year’s edition marks an exciting leap forward. The total prize money has been increased by over 37 percent, from ₦4 million last year to ₦5.5 million, as a statement of our commitment to rewarding excellence and encouraging professionalism in sports.”

President of the African Table Tennis Federation (ITTF Africa), Wahid Enitan Oshodi, commended Senator Abiru for his unwavering support and sponsorship of the tournament.

“We are grateful to the senator for his commitment to youth development and for keeping his promise to continue staging this event. We hope more stars will emerge from this tournament as we look forward to exciting matches over the next three days,” Oshodi said.

Also speaking, President of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF), Adesoji Tayo, praised the tournament as a bold and innovative step in African table tennis.

“I am proud to share that in 2024, Nigeria became the first African nation to host this prestigious event. This milestone reflects our country’s readiness and the proactive efforts of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation in preparing for qualification and participation in both the 2025 World Mixed Team Cup in Chengdu and the 2028 Olympics,” he said.

Tayo added, “Last year, table tennis administrators from across West Africa attended the tournament to learn from Nigeria’s pioneering efforts. I’m especially pleased that this year, Benin Republic and Togo are fielding teams, an inspiring testament to the regional growth of the sport, fueled by our leadership.”

“This year’s tournament features 30 teams, including Nigeria’s top players and two invited international teams. It promises to be a vibrant and inclusive celebration of table tennis, showcasing the sport’s spirit of unity, diversity, and dynamism. It also serves as a platform to identify and nurture young talent for future international competitions,” he said.