Terra Cube Hosts BBNaija Season 10 Housemates

Big Brother Naija remains one of the biggest reality TV shows in Nigeria and across Africa, a cultural powerhouse with millions of viewers who tune in weekly to connect, compete, and celebrate authenticity. It is a show that captures the energy of young Nigerians, their resilience, and their love for shared moments.

In the same way, Terra Seasoning Cube has become one of Nigeria’s favourite household brands, bringing people together through flavour, connection, and joy. Both Big Brother Naija and Terra celebrate everyday Nigerian life, the spirit of teamwork, the beauty of shared experiences, and the joy that comes from genuine connection. These shared values make the partnership between Terra and Big Brother Naija a perfect fusion, where entertainment meets everyday joy, and where the brand truly connects with consumers across the nation.

While most partnerships end when the show wraps up, Terra’s story goes beyond the screen. Recently, the brand hosted Team Unwrap Joy, winners of the Terra Task Night, including Season 10 winner Imisioluwa, at the Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group office in Lagos. The visit, part of a pre-planned post-show engagement, symbolized how the Terra, BBNaija partnership continues to live on. It was also the beginning of a broader CSR activity designed to inspire the housemates to identify social issues within their communities and create meaningful impact projects that align with Terra’s philosophy of spreading joy.

Probal Bhattacharya, Chief Marketing Officer, TGI Group, “Big Brother Naija has become a powerful platform where culture, conversation, and community converge. For Terra, a consumer-centric brand that thrives on everyday connection, this partnership was about meeting our consumers where they are, engaging with them in their moments of joy, and strengthening that bond beyond the show. The continued engagement with the housemates reflects our belief that true brand relationships don’t end when the cameras go off; they evolve, deepen, and keep unwrapping joy in new ways.”