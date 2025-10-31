Shaibu Calls for Political Will to Drive Nigeria’s Sports Devt 

Director-General of the National Institute for Sports (NIS), Comrade Philip Shaibu, has emphasised that political will remains the missing link in Nigeria’s quest for genuine sports development.

Shaibu stated this while delivering the keynote address titled “Political Will as a Driver of National Development” at the 60th Diamond Anniversary Lecture of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) held yesterday, at the VIP Lounge, Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

The event, which had dignitaries including the National Sports Commission Chairman, Mallam Shehu Dikko, his Director General, Bukola Olopade, the wife of the Senate President, Mrs Ekaete Godswill Akpabio who was represented by Mrs Matilda Samson Ekong, among others in attendance, celebrated six decades of SWAN’s contribution to sports journalism and national development.

Shaibu commended SWAN for its unwavering commitment to promoting sports excellence in Nigeria, noting that for 60 years, the association had served as the “voice of Nigerian sports,” documenting triumphs, analyzing challenges, and advocating for growth.

Speaking on the theme, Shaibu described political will as the “genuine commitment of leaders to pursue difficult but necessary actions for the long-term benefit of the nation.” He outlined three critical dimensions of political will — vision and commitment, courage to implement tough reforms, and consistency in execution — as essential ingredients for transformative leadership.

“Political will manifests in the courage to take tough decisions, the vision to see a better future, and the consistency to follow through despite political transitions,” Shaibu said.

Using the sports sector as a mirror of national governance, Shaibu lamented the neglect of Nigeria’s sporting infrastructure, which he said reflected a deeper lack of political will.

“Some of our facilities at the National Institute for Sports have trees growing through tennis courts. This symbolizes not just physical decay but decades of policy neglect,” he noted.

He, however, cited his experience as Edo State Deputy Governor as evidence that political commitment could drive transformation. The renovation of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium and development of mini-stadia across the state, according to him, were “manifestations of political will translated into concrete action.”

Highlighting the economic potential of sports, Shaibu said investing in sports development was not an act of charity but a strategic economic decision.

“The global sports industry is worth about $500 billion. It generates jobs, promotes tourism, and stimulates manufacturing and broadcasting. Sports is an economic goldmine that can employ millions of Nigerian youths,” he stated.

He stressed that for Nigeria to unlock its development potential, leaders must demonstrate political will that transcends rhetoric and short-term political gains. Shaibu argued that while the country has never lacked brilliant policies, the real challenge lies in implementation, continuity, and prioritization.

Citing examples from nations like Singapore, South Korea, and Rwanda, he said strong political will had transformed their development trajectories despite limited natural resources.

Shaibu also charged sports journalists to play a crucial role in building and sustaining political will through advocacy, accountability, and public enlightenment.

“SWAN must continue to hold sports administrators accountable, highlight development gaps, and educate the public on how sports can drive economic growth,” he urged.

Proposing a way forward, Shaibu outlined a five-point framework for strengthening political will as a driver of development:

Institutional Strengthening – ensuring continuity beyond individual leaders; Data-Driven Decision Making – basing policies on research and evidence; Stakeholder Engagement – involving media, civil society, and private sector;

Transparency and Accountability – tracking and evaluating policy commitments; and Capacity Building – developing competent professionals to implement reforms.

Shaibu reaffirmed his commitment to implementing these principles at the National Institute for Sports, pledging that the NIS under his leadership would promote research, training, and partnerships that align with national development goals.

“We must begin to see sports not as recreation, but as a business and a vital pillar of national development,” he concluded.

The lecture formed part of SWAN’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations themed “The Power of Sports Media: Honouring its Legacy, Shaping the Future.”