‘Over 140,000 Passengers Travelled to UK through Abuja in 2024’

Stories by Chinedu Eze

Chief Customer Officer of Heathrow Airport, Mr. Ross Baker has described Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory as vibrant and important destination, disclosing that in 2024, the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja recorded over 140, 000 passenger movement between Nigeria and the United kingdom.

Baker made this known in his speech during the inaugural ceremony held at Heathrow Airport’s Terminal 3, and also described the launch of direct flight operations between Abujaand London Heathrow by Air Peace as a moment of pride andprogress that symbolises the deepening partnership between Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

“Abuja is a vibrant and important destination. Nearly 140,000passengers travelled between the United Kingdom and Abujalast year alone, and we’re thrilled that this new service willmake the connection even stronger. The launch of Air Peace’sdirect service between London Heathrow and Nigeria’scapital, Abuja, marks more than just the beginning of a newroute. It represents the start of a stronger, more connected future between our two nations,” Baker said.

He commended Air Peace’s strategic vision, resilience, andcommitment to excellence, noting that the airline’s entry intoHeathrow, one of the world’s busiest and most competitiveinternational gateways is both a bold and historic achievement.

Baker emphasised that Heathrow’s partnership with Air Peacewould reflect a shared commitment to fostering globalconnectivity, enhancing passenger choice, and strengtheningsocio-economic ties between Nigeria and the United Kingdom(UK).

Executive Director, International Operations, Air Peace Limited, Nnenna Onyema, said Nigeria’s leading carrier, Air Peace, has made history by launching direct flights between London Heathrow Airport and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja to restore the Nigerian flag to one of the world’s busiest air corridors after more than a decade.

She made this known as at the inauguration ceremony organised by London Heathrow Airport authorities to welcome the airline’s first flight from Abuja.

Onyema described the new operation as a symbol of national pride and resilience and emphasised that it represented more than just a new route but a renewed declaration of Nigeria’s presence in global aviation.