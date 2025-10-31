Ogun State’s Infrastructure Growth Under Abiodun: A Response to Critics

Femi Ogbonnikan

The principle of armchair expertise is universal. By human nature, it takes little effort to spot flaws when you aren’t bearing the responsibility of an action. From the safety of the sidelines, the amateur passenger is always ready to co-drive the professional, and the spectator always knows how to outplay the team on the field. They believe they possess the superior strategy to the eleven athletes battling on the pitch. Often times, people criticise actions they don’t have to execute.In Ogun State, it has become a regular pastime of some politicians to put the government on the spot for purely selfish reasons. Recent reports show that an ex-governor is allegedly gaslighting the incumbent Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, criticizing his administration for the poor state of road infrastructures.

The state chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), in a released statement, raised the alarm over the plot by some disgruntled politicians to discredit Abiodun’s government by hiring mercenaries to record videos of bad roads with intent to incite the public against the administration. While the government remains focused on its commitment to delivering the dividends of democracy to every nook and cranny of the state, pointing to several of its landmark projects which have positioned the state as preferred investment destination, the sinister plot has sparked debate, with some questioning Abiodun’s commitment to addressing Ogun’s infrastructure challenges. These critics argue that the efforts are insufficient, lamenting the deplorable state of roads in areas like Sango-Ota, Ijoko (Ado-Odo/Ota LGA), and Agbado (Ifo LGA). They advocate for a comprehensive infrastructure plan prioritizing economic corridors and credible contractors.

Already, the APC, in a statement signed by its Director of Publicity, Olufemi Nuberu, has alerted the public of the ploy to cause disaffection in the state, citing the over 1500 kilometres of roads spread across the three Senatorial Districts as an unbeatable landmark achievement of the administration.“This deceptive campaign, which is not from concerned citizens but from evil politicians seeking to pollute the air space, is demonstrably silly, especially as no government is on record to have matched Abiodun’s achievement in Ogun State,” APC stated.

As a quick reminder, the party listed Atan-Lusada-Agbara road, Mojoda-Epe road, Sagamu Interchange-Abeokuta road, Sango Ota-Lagos road, among others, as some of the critical landmark infrastructure projects the government had completed.

Focusing on the administration’s agenda of turning Ogun State to an industrial hub in the West Africa sub-region, the Governor has also consistently emphasized that his administration is tirelessly working to address the infrastructure deficit, highlighting completed projects like the Ikorita Meta-Adenrele/Olose Titus Vespa Road and the Sango-Ota-Oke Aro-Ojodu Abiodun Road. He also mentioned that the Ota-Itele-Lafenwa Road is included in the 2026 budget for reconstruction.

Development is an endless work in progress. The world is made better, not by grand gestures, but by the accumulation of small efforts. If every single person would change one thing about themselves or their surroundings, the global transformation would be instant.The goal of sustainable development is achievable only when viewed through the lens of individual action. If we all commit to changing one thing at a time, this world will be a better place. The vast improvement all of us are craving for is the sum of tiny, deliberate changes we make in our respective capacities. Sustainable community development is rarely achieved through one massive project, a big leap. Instead, it relies on what is often called incremental change or community ownership-the accumulation of small, consistent improvements. This is the approach of Governor Abiodun to governance as encapsulated in the administration’s “Building Our Future Together” mantra. Effective leadership development, whether in a corporation or a government, is a continuous process of incremental growth. Great leaders understand they are not a finished product. They embody the work in progress mentality by constantly seeking feedback, engaging in continuous learning, and admitting mistakes. Leaders who ask others to change or improve must first change one thing about themselves. They must create a culture of continuous improvement often known by the Japanese term Kaizen.

Unfortunately, there is no mechanism for enforcing personal accountability in our system. A mechanism for personal responsibility requires three key elements: Clear expectations, tracking & measurement and consequence. People must know precisely what they are responsible for and by when. There must be an objective way to measure the outcome against the expectation. There must be a reliable response to the outcome. This is how the blame game is prevented. Without this mechanism, it becomes incredibly convenient for people to play the blame game because the cost of pointing fingers is always lower than the cost of admitting fault.

This is where one can situate the action of the ex-governor who is stoking the ember of public discontent by criticizing the administration for the deplorable condition of state roads. They find it convenient to play the blame game because of a lack of personal accountability.

Questions to ask: Were these terrible roads that suddenly caught their attention not there when they were in government? What did they do about them? Why are they now crying blue murder, knowing that we are in another cycle of election and politics has taken a centre-stage?

This is a new era of stocking-taking. There is no gain in pulling the wool over anyone’s eyes or, deceiving anyone. Those who are confident of their track record should simply showcase their past achievements and place them side-by-side with Governor Abiodun’s performance.There are two fundamental principles of public scrutiny: factual presentation and comparative accountability. Comparative accountability places the performance of one individual, the challenger, against the incumbent Governor Abiodun using the same criteria. Instead of obfuscation or misleading claims, they should come out for an open debate. They should discard vague promises and focus only on what has been measurably accomplished. Side-by-side comparison offers opportunity for both parties to address similar issues and enables the public to make an informed, non-emotional choice based on verifiable output.

Over the last six years of the present administration, the performance of Governor Abiodun can aptly be described as a catalogue of road infrastructures, cutting across all sections of the state. The zone-by-zone account of completed and ongoing road projects shows that the government has so far constructed over 1500 kilometres of roads.

In Ogun Central Senatorial District, precisely Abeokuta South, key infrastructure projects attributable to the administration include Idi–Aba–Elite–One Lantoro Road (2 km)–Completed & Commissioned, Bayo Oju–Ejigbo–Ijeun–Ake Road (1.42 km)–Ready for Commissioning, and Flyover Bridge at Kuto, Abeokuta (0.576 km)–Completed. In Abeokuta North, some of the landmark road project are Lafenwa Rounder–Ayetoro Road (First Phase) (6.5 km) – Completed, Olomore–Sanni Road (3.41 km) – Completed & Commissioned, Elega–Mokola Bridge Entrance (0.9 km) – Completed, and Ake–Ilupeju–Ago–Ika Road (0.4419 km)–Completed.Odeda-Obantoko Road (Fajol–American Junction–Unity Estate–Gbonagun) (7.5 km) – Completed & Commissioned, and Somorin–Kemta–Idi Aba Road (5.7 km) – Completed & CommissionedObafemi Owode-Abeokuta–Sagamu Expressway (42 km) – Completed & Commissioned, City Gate Monument Development – Completed & Commissioned, Panseke–Adigbe Road (3 km) – Completed, Arepo Road (2.35 km) – Completed & Commissioned, Siun–Owode Road (6.6 km) – Completed & Commissioned, Mowe-Ofada Road (8 km) – Completed, Kuforiji Olubi–Quarry Road, Abeokuta (1.85 km) – Completed, Iyana Oloke Junction to MAPOLY School Gate (1.45 km) – Completed, Laderin–Train Station–School Gate Road (3 km) – CompletedIfo–Tajudeen Adeniran/Olose Titun–Visin Road (3.1 km) – Completed & Commissioned, Old Bank Road (Orimerunmu–Coker Junction–Olomoo Spur) (1 km) – Completed, Olusosun Osoba Town–Agbado Road (2.4 km) – Completed, Sango–Ota–Oke Aro–Ojodu Abiodun Road (Phase 1) (1.5 km) – Completed, Sango–Ota–Oke Aro–Ojodu Abiodun Road (Phase 2) (8.5 km) – Completed, Akute–Denro–Shasha Road (4.786 km) – Completed, Ajayi Kosoko Street, Ojodu–Abiodun (Sectional Rehabilitation) (0.9 km) – Completed. Ewekoro-Inner Roads, Itori Junction Road (2 km) – Completed & Commissioned.

In Ijebu Ode, Ogun East Senatorial District, the list of major projects include Awujale Road (Awujale, Stadium & Oke Aje) (3 km) – Completed, Ogbagba Street (1.2 km) – Completed, Ijebu Ode–Epe/Sagamu Bridge Interchange Flyover Bridge – Completed & Ready for Commissioning, Molipa/Fusigboye/Ayegun/Ofosa Road (3.1 km) – Completed & Commissioned, Asafa Oke / Asafa Isale / Ofosa Street (1.514 km) – Completed & Commissioned, Molipa Expressway (Igbeba Garage – Ijebu Ode) (3.2 km) – Completed & Commissioned, Ejirin/Ososa/Igbogun Road – Completed, Ayegbami–Olu IGA Streets (1.146 km) – Completed, Onijogbo–Olia–Saka Asiru–Ijebu Ode Road (1.6 km) – Completed, Sectional Rehabilitation (Abeokuta Road–Omilowo–New Road) (2.15 km) – Completed and Ijebu Ode Club Road (Near Bisi Onabanjo Mausoleum) (0.6 km) – Completed.Odogbolu-Ijebu Ode–Mojoda Expressway (14 km) – Completed & Commissioned, Erunwon–Idowa–Awa–Ibefun–Itokin Road (27 km) – Completed & Commissioned, Bishop Awolowo Street (1.2 km) – Completed and Rehabilitation of Ososa Road (2.4 km) – Completed.

Ijebu North-Oru–Awa–Ilaporu–Ibadan Express Road (7.1 km) – Completed & Commissioned, Igan Road (2 km) – Completed & Commissioned, Ikenne–Ilisan–Ago Iwoye Road (24 km) – Completed & Ready for Commissioning, Internal Road of OGU, Ago Iwoye (1.2 km) – Completed, Molusi College Road, Ijebu Igbo (4.5 km) – Completed & Commissioned, Martin Ikoye Street, Ago Iwoye (Phase 1) (1.5 km) – Completed.Ijebu North East-Erunwon–Atan Road (8 km) – Completed & Commissioned and Ogbogbo-iworo ongoing. Ijebu East-Esure–Ijebu Mushin Road (2.1 km) – Completed & Commissioned, Sectional Rehabilitation of Ogere/Amotekun Base to Orita Imobi Road (7 km) – Completed.Ogun Waterside-Togburin–Agodo–Togura Road (6.1 km) – Binder Asphalt Completed, Ibiade/Old Garage Roundabout–LGA Secretariat–Efire–Ijunction Road (7 km) – Completed, Orita Aja–Ibiade–Ipokin Road (24.5 km) – Ongoing.Sagamu-Oba Erinwole Road, Sagamu (4 km) – Completed & Commissioned, Sagamu Junction–Papalanto Road (Phase 1, 4 lanes) (5.9 km) – Completed, Sagamu–Ikenne Road (Phase 1) (6.1 km) – Completed,GRA Road, Sagamu (1.4 km) – Completed, Rehabilitation of Hospital Road, Sagamu (2 km) – Completed, Rehabilitation of Bishop Fashina Baruwa Street, Sagamu (1 km) – Completed, Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital Access Road (1.8 km) – Completed, Rehabilitation of Aregbale Road, Sagamu (1.7 km) – Completed, Rehabilitation of Olumele/Sote Road, Makun, Sagamu – Completed, Hospital Road, Ogijo (1.5 km) – Completed.Ikenne-Idarika Street Road (3.1 km) – CompletedOlabisi Onabanjo Road (0.75 km) – Completed,Araromi/Sokoto Street Road (0.75 km) – Completed, Iregun/Ita Osikilu/Ilisa Road (0.75 km) – Completed, Ilisan Market Road, Ilisan (1.2 km) – Completed & Ready for Commissioning, Iperu Roundabout–Ode Phase 2 (4 lanes) (3 km) – Completed, Agro-Cargo Airport (Iperu Phase 1A & 2A) – Ongoing, Rehabilitation of Oju Ale Road, Iperu (1.2 km) – Completed, Ilisan–Ilara Road (4 km) – Completed, Awolowo Road, Ikenne (3.5 km) – Completed, Ilisan Roundabout–Babcock University Road (1.2 km) – Completed, Rehabilitation of Babcock Road (via Ilisan Market Road) (1 km) – Completed.Remo North-Orile Oko Road (Surface Dressing) (8 km) – Completed.

Ado–Odo/Ota, Ogun West Senatorial District-Ikola/Navy/Osi Ikola Road (1.8 km) – Completed & Commissioned, RAY Power Road (2.1 km) – Completed & Commissioned, Singer–Toll Gate Road (Lagos–Ogun Boundary Rehabilitation) (7.5 km) – Completed, Joju Road, Sango (1.3 km) – Completed & Commissioned, Igbesa–Ehila Road (Chemical Treated) (4.5 km) – Completed and GRA Road, Ota (0.787 km) – Completed.Others are-Imasai–Igan Okoto–Ayetoro Road (Phase 1) (7 km) – Completed, Oke-Ola Road, Imeko (2.4 km) – Completed & Commissioned, Ipokia-Ilaro–Koko–Alari Road (3.8 km) – Completed & Commissioned, Ilaro–Iwoye Road (Phase 1) (13 km) – Completed, Iwoye–Owoode–Yewa Road (Phase 2) (8 km) – Completed, Owode Yewa–Owode Junction (Phase 3) (6 km) – Completed, Oke–Erinja–Erinja–Ibiri Road (3.12 km) – Completed & Commissioned.

In addition to all of these, the administration has further embarked on a massive reconstruction covering Sango-Ijoko-Agbado-Oke Aro-Lambe-Akute road, the 140km Sango Ota-Papalanto-Abeokuta road as well as 63km Sango-Idiroko road. All of these areas have been turned into massive construction sites where not less than 50 per cent progresses have been made. Additionally, the Ota-Itele-Lafenwa which is trending has been captured in the 2026 budget. Beyond roads, Ogun State is breaking new frontiers with the world-class Gateway International Airport which has already commenced commercial flight operations, the new Sports Arena and the largest cement factory in West Africa, among others. In furtherance of its developmental agenda, the Ogun State Government, on Wednesday, reaffirmed its resolve to complete all ongoing road projects across the state, assuring that the Dapo Abiodun-led government will never take the yearnings of the Ogun people with levity.

The government, which made this declaration in a statement issued by Hon Kayode Akinmade, Special Adviser to Governor Abiodun on Media and Strategy, said that its resolve to spread development across the three senatorial districts and 20 local governments in the state remained unshaken.

The challenge is up to those who hide behind the needle to discredit the administration to come out to show the evidence of their past performance for public scrutiny.

*Ogbonnikan is a Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Ogun State Governor on Media