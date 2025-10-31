Mr EAZI Returns to Banku Roots With New EP, ‘Maison Rouge’

Afrofusion star, Mr Eazi, has announced the release of his much-anticipated extended play, Maison Rouge, a nostalgic yet forward-looking project that reconnects him with his signature Banku Music sound.

The Grammy and Latin Grammy award-winning artist described Maison Rouge as both a homecoming and a love letter to his earliest fans who fell in love with his soulful blend of African rhythms and minimalist Afropop textures.

The EP, named after the Cotonou residence where he crafted the songs, captures the essence of Mr Eazi’s early hits like Skin Tight and Bankulize while exploring modern soundscapes and rich storytelling.

According to him, Maison Rouge was designed to “evoke nostalgia while creating new memories”.

It fuses warm grooves, palm-wine influences, and intimate vocal textures that take listeners back to the core of what made Banku Music special.

Leading the project is the single Violence, produced by P. Priime and E. Kelly, both known for shaping hits with stars like Wizkid, Rema, and Joeboy.

Other standout tracks include Busstop — a vibrant blend of Ghanaian hiplife and Afrofusion — and Casanova, a cheeky ode to choosing love and commitment.

Additional songs like Corny, Love Me Now, and Wait for Your Love complete the seven-track project, offering layers of romance, rhythm and introspection.

With over two billion global streams, more than 15 million social media followers, and critical acclaim from international publications such as The New York Times, Billboard, and Rolling Stone, Mr Eazi said Maison Rouge represents a reset — a return to his roots with renewed creative focus.

He said: “Maison Rouge is more than a collection of songs. It’s a house of memory and melody, a place where I’m reconnecting with why I started and inviting listeners to come in, slow down, and stay awhile.”

The Maison Rouge EP is now available for streaming and download on all major digital platforms from October 29.