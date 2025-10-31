Minister Reaffirms Nigeria’s Commitment to Women, Peace, Security Agenda at 25th Anniversary of UN Resolution 1325

Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hon. Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has reaffirmed Nigeria’s unwavering commitment to advancing the Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) Agenda as the world marks the 25th anniversary of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 (UNSCR 1325).

In a statement signed by the Minister and released by Jonathan Eze, her Special Adviser, Media & Publicity, Sulaiman-Ibrahim described the Resolution as “a defining moment that gave the world a new language for peace — one spoken through the courage, strength, and leadership of women.”

The Minister noted that Nigeria remains one of the first African countries to domesticate the global agenda through the development of its National Action Plan (NAP) on Women, Peace, and Security, which ensures that women’s participation, protection, and leadership are mainstreamed into national security and peacebuilding processes.

He stated that under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu which prioritizes women, children, families, and vulnerable groups, the Third National Action Plan (NAP 3) has been developed and approved by the President. The new plan, she said, was crafted through an inclusive process involving government agencies, the United Nations system, development partners, and civil society, ensuring collective ownership and accountability.

She announced that a National Committee will soon be inaugurated to operationalize the Third NAP and coordinate its implementation nationwide. The committee, comprising representatives from relevant ministries, security agencies, and partners, will also oversee activities commemorating 25 years of the global Women, Peace, and Security Agenda.

The Minister highlighted major institutional reforms that have strengthened gender mainstreaming within Nigeria’s security sector — including the establishment of Gender Desk Offices across the Armed Forces and paramilitary services and the elevation of the Directorate of Gender in the Office of the Chief of Defence Staff.

She praised the adoption of gender policies by the Armed Forces, Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services (DSS), and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), describing them as “bold shifts toward inclusive and accountable security governance.”

Under these initiatives, Nigeria has recorded historic progress — including the appointment of the first female Deputy Director-General of the DSS, female Comptroller Generals of Immigration, the first female Deputy Comptroller General of the NSCDC, and the first female Public Relations Officers of both the Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Police Force.

She also commended traditional institutions for increasingly appointing women into community leadership roles, describing it as “a significant cultural shift that strengthens peace, governance, and social cohesion.”

The Minister revealed that 16 States and 21 Local Government Areas have already developed their respective Action Plans, with efforts ongoing to expand the initiative to all states to deepen grassroots implementation.

On the international front, she disclosed that Nigeria has surpassed the UN’s benchmark for women’s participation in peacekeeping operations, with 21.2% of deployed Nigerian peacekeepers now being women — a milestone she said reflects “Nigeria’s leadership in advancing gender equality in global peace missions.”

She explained that the Third National Action Plan aligns with the Nine Pillars of the Renewed Hope Social Impact Intervention Programmes (RH-SIIP) of the Ministry, providing a comprehensive framework for empowerment, protection, social inclusion, governance, and national stability.

She expressed appreciation to key partners — including UN Women, the Defence Headquarters, the Nigeria Police, the DSS, the Governments of the United Kingdom and Norway, development partners, civil society organizations, and traditional leaders — for their sustained collaboration in advancing the WPS Agenda.

Reaffirming the Ministry’s resolve, the Minister stated:

“Under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, we will continue to champion women’s leadership as the cornerstone of peace, stability, and progress. When women lead in peace, nations rise in strength — and when women rise, they lift generations, communities, and the destiny of a nation.”