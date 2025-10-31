Maihulla: Making Religious Affairs Key Agenda Item is Good Politics

Why a Ministry of Religious Affairs?

The ministry is not a new one. His Excellency, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, the former governor, first established the ministry during his tenure. Being a highly religious person, he institutionalized religion by creating the ministry because Islam is a way of life.

The Islamic religion is considered a complete way of life because it encompasses all aspects of human existence. It’s not just about religious rituals – it also provides guidance for living and addresses spiritual, social, economic, and political issues.

For example, in personal conduct, it emphasizes ethics, morality, hygiene, and spiritual development. In social relationships, it guides interactions with non-Muslims and promotes social justice. The same applies to economic matters – wealth distribution, principles of trade, etc. So, by investing in religious affairs, Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, is addressing many issues.

Take personal hygiene: a Muslim who is hygienic and keeps his environment clean will hardly need to go to the hospital. A true Muslim will not cheat or overcharge. If we provide water at the mosque, we are killing two birds with one stone – water for worshippers to perform their rituals and for the community to use.

So, the mandate of the ministry is to touch the lives of the people, and I pray that our father, Senator Wamakko, and Governor Aliyu will be rewarded for their services to Islam. The governor has shown the political will by reviving the ministry and ensuring it functions. To show that he means business, it’s one of his 9-Point Smart Agenda on which he campaigned for the governorship election in 2023.

It might interest you to know that people of all faiths come to us for assistance, and we do assist them. We work hand in hand to manage crises. The reason those crises haven’t escalated is due to the good relationship that we maintain with all stakeholders as part of our mandate. So, one of the key mandates of the ministry is to manage religious affairs and ensure peaceful coexistence among the different religious groups within the state.

I studied in a multicultural and multi-religious society. I have lived and studied in secular societies, so I understand that visitors and non-indigenes deserve to live in peace. My background has helped in driving the ministry in the right direction.

Why is religious affairs one of Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto’s 9-Point Smart Agenda item

Sokoto being the Seat of the Caliphate and the home of Sheikh Usman Dan Fodio, shouldn’t really surprise people? It is a state where Islam is a way of life, and that’s no fluke. In everything, the people give religion utmost priority. Islam being a way of life allows the governor to address several issues at once. For instance, by rehabilitating mosques and providing them with water and solar power, the governor is not only enhancing the worship experience but also addressing health, water, and sanitation issues.

You don’t go to the market every day, but if you are a Muslim, you must pray five times a day, which means coming into contact with many people and potential health risks. So, by ensuring that mosques are in hygienic condition, we are helping to ensure that our people remain healthy.

Our investment has several benefits across various sectors. We’ve eliminated diseases that usually spread from unsanitary mosque toilets. So, religion being part of the governor’s 9-Point Smart Agenda goes beyond worship – it touches on many aspects of life.

It might interest you to know that people of all faiths come to us for assistance, and we do assist them. We work hand in hand to manage crises. The reason those crises haven’t escalated is due to the good relationship that we maintain with all stakeholders as part of our mandate. So, one of the key mandates of the ministry is to manage religious affairs and ensure peaceful coexistence among the different religious groups within the state.

Many may perceive Governor Ahmad Aliyu’s making of religious affairs a key component of his 9-point agenda as politics. Does this really reflect the wish of Sokoto folks?

The governor making religious affairs one of his 9-Point Smart Agenda priorities is certainly not about politics. But for those who insist it is, my response is that this is good politics. During Ramadan, for instance, we fed the people. We also launched a campaign against traders hiking the prices of commodities. The Zakat Agency is doing fantastic work – sponsoring orphans and less privileged students in higher institutions. They are able to do this from the proceeds donated by wealthy individuals.

The campaign for people to live holy lives and to worship in a conducive environment is not politics. If it were politics, His Excellency would have appointed a politician to lead the ministry – but he chose someone who is apolitical. And politics, after all, is about what the people want. The people of Sokoto State have made it clear that they want the government to pay attention to religion. The governor vigorously campaigned on the 9-Point Smart Agenda and won, meaning the people accept it.

Again, if it were politics, there are mosques that openly campaigned against the governor during the 2023 elections. These Imams opposed Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, but we are still working with them because their worshippers are our citizens and are included in our welfare packages. If it were purely political, we would have sidelined them. But that’s not our approach.

Let’s address peaceful co-existence which you stress. Has Governor Aliyu achieved this?

Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto has achieved peaceful coexistence in several ways. First, he has been fair to everyone – including those who didn’t vote for him – and has treated all parts of the state justly. For instance, he has not concentrated development in Sokoto metropolis. He has constructed roads in areas inhabited by so-called non-indigenes. That’s what true leadership is, and it makes everyone feel included.

As a matter of policy, the government of Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto pays WAEC/NECO fees for all students, without discrimination. That sense of belonging is very important. When the United States Ambassador to Nigeria visited Sokoto, he commended the administration for how it has managed religious diversity. Believe me, since Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto came on board, there hasn’t been any religious tension between the adherents of the two main religions in the state.

In effect, this has made your job easier?

Yes, the governor indeed has – by being fair and just in the distribution of projects and by carrying everyone along. At the end of the day, the most important thing is good governance, justice, and equity.

Even in upholding Islamic Sharia law, the rights of people of other faiths are protected. No one is forced to appear before a Sharia court. Even for Muslims, it’s optional. It’s just like Islamic banking – not every Muslim subscribes to halal banking. That’s their choice. Some prefer conventional banks, and they are comfortable with those. It’s the same with the Sharia courts – nobody is forced against their will to appear before them.

Your ministry has the responsibility of ensuring all areas of modern life comply with Islamic principles. This likely informed the re-establishment of Hisbah as part of efforts to arrest the moral drift. So far is Hisbah on track?

First, a few clarifications. The fact that we have a mandate to arrest moral decline doesn’t mean Hisbah will go around flogging people or infringing on their rights. While we believe Hisbah can play a role, we are also mindful of legal boundaries and the fact that the law presumes everyone innocent until proven guilty.

So, what we’ve done is to focus on enlightenment campaigns through town halls, mosques, and electronic media – programs moderated by experts in Islamic jurisprudence. People must be informed.

For example, we collaborated with the Saudi Arabian Government to train Imams and muezzins on delivering Friday sermons. Saudi Arabia is a model of religious tolerance. Have you ever heard of religious violence there, despite the presence of different sects? There, an Imam doesn’t just climb the pulpit and say whatever suits him. There’s a committee that vets sermons.

The training was enlightening and comprehensive. They asked the Imams: what is the purpose of your Friday sermon? Is it to insult the government, the people, or other religions? Or is it to guide the people on peaceful coexistence and the hereafter? They also advised adding discussions about health and business to sermons.

Even the call to prayer has etiquettes. I’m glad our participants were exposed to all of that. Social media influencers, media owners, representatives of the NBC, and university professionals also participated in the training. The central message was: use your platforms to build, not to destroy. Simply having a platform doesn’t give anyone the license to lie or incite violence.

Only when people violate the law does Hisbah step in. Guidance is another major part of the ministry’s mandate – guidance toward doing what is right. Hisbah is more like community policing. That’s why they are unarmed and operate based on reconciliation. They don’t detain people. When the governor launched the corps, he made it clear that they are not in competition with the police, but complementary to them.

The board includes representatives from all security agencies, the Sultanate Council, and the Ministry of Justice. Hisbah is a legally authorized peacekeeping body representing the people. To date, they have no court cases against them – something some criticize as a sign of weakness. But it simply shows that they operate within the law. There have been no reports of them violating anyone’s rights.

What steps have your ministry taken to prevent potential human rights violations by Hisbah?

We have taken several concrete steps. First, we are deliberate in recruiting people who are passionate about service and who are educated. In Sokoto State, we’ve ensured that the composition of Hisbah includes representatives from law enforcement agencies – the State Security Service, the Nigerian Police Force, the Ministry of Justice, the Nigerian Bar Association, Local Government representatives, and the Sultanate Council.

This means that before any decision is taken, there is a consensus guided by law, tradition, and due process. Secondly, Hisbah members are constantly trained. For example, in Sokoto State, the law prohibits the sale and consumption of alcohol. But Hisbah doesn’t simply go around confiscating alcoholic beverages.

They must first obtain a court order. This shows how committed we are to the rule of law. We ask the court: do we have the legal right to destroy this alcohol? Once we get a judgment, we carry out our duty accordingly.

Let’s talk about the Zakat and Waqf Agency. Has the agency made the desired impact – touching the lives of ordinary people?

God bless our father and leader, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, who established the Zakat Agency out of love for the people and his deep understanding of Islam. The agency focuses on the welfare of the people. Basically, it collects contributions from wealthy individuals and distributes them to the poor and less privileged. The government also contributes financially, and the agency receives funding from international donors.

It also engages in income-generating activities like farming and real estate. The agency is doing fantastically well, and the people are very happy. Most of the farmhands employed are orphans, who not only get paid but also have their education funded from the proceeds. Some of their students are currently studying in Malaysia in courses relevant to the development of Sokoto State.

The agency uses what we call the Productive Zakat Model – it doesn’t just give handouts. It invests in businesses, skills acquisition, and entrepreneurship.

Two years down the road, what do you consider are your ministry’s major achievements?

My first achievement is the successful revival of the ministry, which had practically died. The previous administration killed not just this ministry, but many others, along with many vital projects. The Ministry of Religious Affairs only functioned during major Islamic celebrations – basically to share foodstuffs and animals during Sallah – then it would go dormant.

Today, the ministry is completely transformed. We have defined our responsibilities under five key areas: Infrastructure – Here, we’ve engaged in the reconstruction, rehabilitation, and outright construction of mosques and Islamic schools. The governor believes that places of worship should be beautiful and conducive for worshippers.

We’ve also invested in securing cemeteries and constructing proper drainage systems. We pay allowances to those maintaining the cemeteries to prevent them from being accessed by people with evil intentions. So far, we’ve built or reconstructed 65 mosques across the state.

Every local government has at least one mosque, and some have two. We also install solar power and boreholes in many of these locations. Welfare: The governor disapproved of the idea of Imams begging for money. In the past, due to poverty, some people used to “buy” Imams to serve their interests.

Today, we pay allowances to Imams and render other assistance as needed. This has helped restore their dignity and independence. We also support individuals on compassionate grounds—after proper verification. The allowances approved for mosques now allow them to employ cleaners.

Morality and Sanity: This is where Hisbah plays a vital role. Our society is facing serious challenges such as drunkenness and indecent dressing. While we don’t enforce a dress code, we do engage the youth in meaningful conversations on decent dressing. We also resolve disputes – between neighbors and even between mosque committees and worshippers.

These are the core areas we have structured our activities around, and the transformation is visible across the state.

Looking at the big picture, what is your assessment of Governor Ahmad Aliyu’s implementation of his 9-Point Smart Agenda.

I think he has done fantastically well. I’m not a politician, so I can afford to speak honestly to the people of Sokoto State – and to Nigerians at large. Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto is a God-fearing man of integrity, and a firm believer in the rule of law and due process. While he is a politician by definition, his politics is not a “do-or-die” affair.

The opposition has resorted to name-calling only after they realized he had politically outperformed them. They are dazed by his numerous achievements. Let’s not forget – they squandered their own opportunity and they now want to blame the governor for their failures.