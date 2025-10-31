Keyamo: Government Has Responsibility to Protect Domestic Airlines

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo has commended Air Peace following the achievement of a major milestone with its successful launch of direct flights from Abuja to London Heathrow.

Keyamo described the move as a defining moment for the country’s aviation sector and direct result of the federal government’s efforts to reposition Nigerian airlines.

Speaking at the grand event to mark the inaugural flight held in Abuja, Keyamo applauded Air Peace for its vision, resilience, and patriotism in taking Nigerian aviation to new heights. He emphasised that securing the highly competitive Heathrow slot represents not just a triumph for the airline but also a testament to the capability of indigenous operators to compete on the world stage.

Keyamo expressed his appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his vision, foresight, and unwavering support for Nigeria’s local airlines, emphasizing that the current administration’s aviation policy was deliberately designed to promote the growth and sustainability of indigenous operators.

“The mandate from Mr. President was clear to support the growth, development, and sustenance of our local entrepreneurs within the aviation sector. Air Peace is the biggest player we have in Nigerian aviation today, and it is the duty of government to support such visionary local businesses,” Keyamo stated