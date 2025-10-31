Former Osimhen Coach at Napoli, Spalletti, Takes over at Juventus 

Coach Luciano Spalletti, who poached Victor Osimhen from Lille in France to Napoli, has been appointed as Juventus head coach until the end of the Serie A season.

Spalletti, 66, who is also former Italy head coach, replaces Igor Tudor, who was sacked after the Serie A side’s defeat by Lazio on Sunday.

Tudor had joined the club in March as Thiago Motta’s replacement but left after seven months at the end of an eight-match winless run.

Spalletti led Napoli to the Serie A title in 2022-23 with Osimhen emerging the MVP with highest goals in the Italian topflight.

He left the post to take up the Italian job but failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup under former boss Roberto Mancini.

He however helped them qualify for Euro 2024 where they were knocked out in the last 16 by Switzerland.

Spalletti was sacked by Italy in June after a World Cup qualifying defeat by Norway, with the Azzurri at risk of missing out on a third consecutive World Cup.

Spalletti has also managed Inter Milan, Roma and Udinese in Serie A and won the Russian Premier League twice with Zenit St Petersburg.

Massimo Brambilla took interim charge of Juventus for their 3-1 win against Udinese on Wednesday which left them seventh in Serie A – six points behind leaders Napoli after nine games.

They are 25th in the league phase of the Champions League, having lost once and drawn twice in their opening three matches.