FG  Urged to Extend NELFUND to Private Varsities

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Vice Chancellor of Bowen University in Osun State, Prof. Jonathan Babalola, has called on the federal government to be fair to private university students in providing equal access to the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

The don stated that excluding private university students from NELFUND is discriminatory, as the fund is generated from taxpayers’ money, including those whose children are in private institutions.

Speaking at a press briefing ahead of the 20th convocation ceremonies of the university, he said it would be insincere on the part of the government to say that the private sector cannot benefit from NELFUND.

According to him, “The government should be fair; it is an injustice to segregate students in private universities. Not all the students in private universities have all the money to pay; some of them are indigent. We beg for scholarships from well-meaning Nigerians for them to survive here.”

While speaking at the 20th convocation of Bowen University, Prof. Babalola said that a total of 1,064 students will graduate across various disciplines at both the undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

He said: “These graduands have been nurtured intellectually, socially, and morally in line with our vision of raising godly leaders who combine character with competence. Their journey through the university reflects resilience, hard work, and the pursuit of excellence. These are the values that define the Bowen’s brand.

“The breakdown of their performance and degree classifications is as follows, beautifully capturing the breadth and distinction of this year’s graduating class.

“A total of 143 students distinguished themselves with first-class honours, representing the university’s highest level of academic excellence. These students have demonstrated exceptional intellectual ability, discipline, and consistent dedication to scholarship.

“Also, 394 students fall within the second class honours (Upper Division), maintaining commendable academic performance and embodying Bowen’s hallmark of excellence.

“On second class honours (Lower Division), 221 graduands fall into that category, while in third class honours and pass, 69 students will graduate in this division with third class degrees, and a total of five students will graduate will a pass.

“In specially classified degrees programmes such as Physiotherapy and Nursing Science, where degrees are specially classified, 30 students achieved distinction, 80 students earned credit, and three students obtained a pass, successfully meeting the academic standards required for graduation.”

He said 26 students are being conferred with Master’s degrees and nine Doctor of Philosophy, the highest academic honor of the university, “having contributed original research and advanced knowledge in their fields.”

“This year’s convocation is not merely a ceremony of certificates; it is a celebration of dreams realized, futures ignited, and excellence sustained. Each number in this table tells a story.”