Ensure Supporters Register, Collect Voters Card, Adamawa PDP  Stakeholders Told

Daji Sani in Yola

The Chairman of the Adamawa State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hamza Madagali, has appealed to party stakeholders and members to work closely with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure that all eligible voters are registered and that they collect their voter’s card for the elections in 2027.

Madagali gave the charge during a familiarisation meeting with party executives from 21 local government areas and 226 wards of the state at the Banquet Hall of the Government House in Yola.

Madagali charged party members to massively register in the ongoing voter registration exercise by INEC ahead of the 2027 general election.

He stressed that the leadership would not tolerate high-handedness and dictatorship by party leaders at any level, noting that the 2027 political activities have begun.

The chairman also directed party leaders to ensure the establishment of party offices accompanied by the party’s flags in every nook and cranny of the state.

He said that the move is aimed at boosting party visibility and mobilising support for the 2027 elections.

The PDP chairman also called for unity among party members, stressing that the party has no internal crisis.

He commended Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri’s transformation drive in the state, saying it is a testament to good governance, which remains the guiding principle of the party, adding that the party leaders and members are expected to work together towards victory in the 2027 general election.

He said that the state PDP is facing a crucial moment in its history. “With the call for unity and the directive to establish party offices, the party is expected to intensify its mobilisation efforts and prepare for the elections,” he stated.

Madagali has shown commitment to the party’s principles and called for unity among members, adding that party leaders are expected to work together to achieve the party’s goals and objectives.