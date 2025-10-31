Ekiti: ‘Oyebanji Needs Less Campaign to Win 2026 Guber Poll’

Governor Monday Ekpobholo of Edo State has declared that his Ekiti State counterpart, Mr Biodun Oyebanji requires less stress and campaign to triumph in the June 20, 2026 Governorship election, on account of his superlative performance in three years.

Edo state Governor, Senator Monday Ekpobholo, has disclosed that the impressive performance of his counterpart in Ekiti state, BiodunOyebanji, in the last three years makes it easier for him to get re-elected in 2026.

Okpebholo spoke in IkereEkiti, on Wednesday, while inaugurating the Ikere-IgbaraOdo road and a farm dormitory constructed by Governor Oyebanji’s government, as part of the activities commemorating the third anniversary of the administration.

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, his Lagos State counterpart, BabajideSanwo-Olu and Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, had earlier inaugurated different road projects at separate locations across the state in the last few days.

Brimming with joy and pride that the Ekiti governor has performed exceedingly well, Senator Ekpobholo, said he was dazzled by the quantum of job done and the groundswell of support being received by the Governor from the masses.

He said: “Mr Governor, my dear good brother and friend, I want to tell you confidently that you have done well. I came into Ekiti and started hearing BAO everywhere and this showed that Ekiti people really appreciate your efforts in three years.

“When I was addressing my people in Edo State, I said I promised President Bola Tinubu 2.5m votes for 2027 presidential election. With what I have seen in Ekiti, Governor Oyebanji may likely surpass that record.

“I drove on the flyover you built in just three years and I came to the conclusion that you don’t need to campaign much or stress yourself in Ekiti to win the coming governorship election. I congratulate you and all Ekiti people for what you have been able to achieve for them in three years”.

In his submission, especially about how strategic the road is to the economic survival of the state, Governor Oyebanji, said the project will help in exposing the State to better economic potentials, particularly by unlocking the food production capacity of the state.

The Governor, who narrated the ordeal of the residents in the hands of criminal elements along the route, in the past, said the current upgraded road will address the sordid past and turn the corridor into a viable economic hub.

Oyebanji appreciated President Tinubu for giving him enormous support through his courageous economic decisions that freed money into states and that have started manifesting positivity for the country in the areas of infrastructure upgrade and better life for the citizens.

“I don’t have much to say than to thank the good people of Ekiti State for their support. Since we started this anniversary, Governors of Kogi State, Ahmed Ododo, Lagos, BabajideSanwo-Olu and Ondo, Lucky Aiyedatiwa have all came to commission projects. We promise you that we will continue to serve you well”, the governor pledged.

Earlier, Commissioner for Works, Mr. Sola Adebayo, said Oyebanji has succeeded in making the road a life wire of the economy, after degenerating into a corridor of peril, where kidnappers and killers carried out their nefarious acts without resistance due to long years of neglect.

Speaking about the specification, the commissioner, said: “We ensured that we channelised the two sides to ensure the durability of the road. I appeal to our people to cultivate the culture of protecting public utilities, so that we can enjoy the durability and full gains of the project”.

Ogoga of IkereEkiti and Chairman, State Council of Traditional Rulers, Oba AdejimiAduAlagbado, who was overwhelmed with joy, saluted Oyebanji for completing the project speedily, saying the community played critical role in ensuring that specification was not altered by setting up a committee to monitor as the work progressed.

Oba Alagbado said the passion being displayed in the execution of projects by Oyebanji have attracted wide applause from the people and igniting industrial growth that is gradually turning around the state in terms of economic prosperity and social rebranding.

“The jinx of continuity agenda is being broken under your reign. We are happy that our people appreciate your efforts. We are having consensus in a ruling party for the first time. This is because the support you are getting is genuine, not fake. But the expectations are high for your second term, go and buckle up, God will help you”, the monarch advised.