Bella Naija Turns Spotlight on HPV Awareness

Digital lifestyle media platform BellaNaija is turning advocacy into art with its #StopHPVforHer campaign, which has sparked a nationwide conversation on HPV awareness and cervical cancer prevention since its launch on October 1, 2025.

The campaign has drawn massive engagement — over 800 million digital impressions — by blending storytelling, entertainment, and health education. Through films, radio dramas, survivor stories, and influencer-led discussions, the initiative is helping Nigerians understand the link between HPV and cancer, while promoting vaccination, screening, and informed conversations about women’s health.

Prominent figures such as Jemima Osunde, Real Warri Pikin, Bambam and Teddy A, and Asherkine have lent their voices to the movement, challenging stigma and misinformation. Medical experts, including Dr. Babatunde Adewumi, Kelechi Okoro (known as Healthertainer), Ayodele Renner (a.k.a. The Noisy Naija Paediatrician), and Dr. Adefunke Arowolo, have further deepened the public’s understanding with credible, evidence-based insights.

In partnership with advocacy groups such as Project Pink Blue, the Medicaid Cancer Foundation, and Sebeccly Cancer Care, BellaNaija is amplifying the fight against HPV-related cancers. Films such as ‘When Love Returns’ on Omoni Oboli TV and ‘Healing’ on Mobimpe TV have also humanised the issue, shedding light on real stories of resilience and survival.

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, praised the campaign’s impact, saying: “Knowledge is power. The more women know about their health, the better equipped they are to take control.”

A BellaNaija spokesperson noted that the campaign reflects “the power of collaboration between media, healthcare, and advocacy,” adding that every conversation brings Nigeria closer to a future free from cervical cancer.

The movement comes at a crucial time, aligning with Nigeria’s nationwide vaccination rollout — one of the largest in its history, according to the World Health Organisation — aimed at protecting millions of children against HPV.