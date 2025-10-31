Anambra LG Council Chairman Stops APC Guber Rally

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Chairman of Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State, Hon. Shedrack Azubuike, last Wednesday stopped the governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, from holding a political rally in the area.

It was gathered that the action was because the rally violated rules prohibiting the use of public or private schools for campaigns during school hours.

Members of Ukachukwu’s campaign council were already erecting canopies for the rally at St. Augustine Primary School, Umunze, during school hours when the chairman stormed the area and annulled the rally, citing violation of rules and failure to seek clearance for the event from the Local Government Authority.

A source said Hon. Azubuike, who arrived at the venue, ordered the immediate dismantling of the canopies and directed organisers to vacate the area pending the presentation of an official clearance letter.

When contacted, the chairman said the activity violated a directive issued on August 14, 2025, which prohibits political, religiou,s or social events in public and private schools within the state during school hours.

He noted that: “The noise and disruption from such gatherings interfere with teaching and learning. Anambra State Ministry of Education, in August 2025, issued a circular banning the use of school premises for political, social, and religious gatherings.

“This is a circular titled: ‘Restriction on Political, Religious and Social Gatherings in Schools During School Hours’.

“This enforcement is not against any group. It is to maintain peace, order, and public safety in line with our council’s regulations.

“So, any group or individual seeking to use a school facility must first obtain written clearance,” he stated.

He warned that school heads and proprietors who fail to enforce the directive would face administrative or legal sanctions, while reiterating his commitment to ensuring that all public gatherings in Orumba South comply with established administrative and safety standards.