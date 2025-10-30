THISDAY Ranked Among 2025 Nigeria’s Top 50 Brands

Sunday Ehigiator





For the first time, THISDAY Newspaper has been listed among the Top 50 Brands in Nigeria, as released in the 2025 edition of the annual Top 50 Brands Nigeria report.

The recognition marks a major milestone for the media organisation, which joins other leading corporate brands celebrated for excellence, consistency, and consumer trust.

Speaking during the formal presentation of the award certificate to THISDAY, at the newspaper’s corporate office yesterday, the Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder, Top 50 Brands Nigeria, Taiwo Oluboyede, said the ranking was based on a scientific model known as Brand Strength Measurement (BSM), a composite evaluation system that assesses brands’ popularity, consumer sentiment, online engagement, and nationwide presence.

Oluboyede, explained that the 2025 edition celebrates, “the most admired and resilient brands powering Nigeria’s economy,” noting that the inclusion of THISDAY reflects its strong brand perception, credibility, and influence in shaping national discourse.

“This year, we are delighted to have THISDAY among the top 50 brands in Nigeria for the first time. We measure how well brands meet their promise to consumers, and THISDAY has shown exceptional consistency and relevance in media performance and public trust,” he added.

The award presentation followed the official unveiling of the 2025 rankings, held earlier in October at Eko Atlantic City, Lagos, where Dangote Group retained its number-one position for the eighth consecutive year.

Receiving the award on behalf of the THISDAY management and staff, THISDAY’s Sunday Editor, Davidson Iriekpen, expressed gratitude to the organisers for the recognition.

“We are grateful for this honour, and we are not taking it for granted. I mean, it’s a good development that this year you found us very worthy to be part of those to receive this award. We are very grateful.

“And there’s a saying that, when you are bestowed awards like this, it will spur you to do much more. Being recognised among Nigeria’s top brands will further spur us to do more and keep upholding the standards THISDAY is known for.”

Also speaking, THISDAY’s Saturday Editor, Obinna Chima, commended the organisers for making efforts to visit THISDAY’s office and present the award personally, while also thanking them for recognising THISDAY amongst the top 50 brands in Nigeria for the year 2025.

Also present at the award presentation event were THISDAY’s Deputy Saturday Editor, Ahamefuna Ogbu, and THISDAY’s Deputy Sunday Editor, Festus Akanbi, who both commended and appreciated the organisers for their recognition of the THISDAY brand.

Speaking further, Oluboyede, who was accompanied by the Logistics Manager, Top 50 Brands, Mr. David Ogunba; Technical Consultant, Top 50 Brands, Mr. Shankar Prabakaran and Brand Advisor, Shamunga Priya, also disclosed that the Top 50 Brands Nigeria initiative, through its Brand Engagement Forum, continues to advocate for a stronger, more credible Nigerian brand identity, encouraging both corporate and national rebranding efforts that reflect resilience, innovation, and trustworthiness.