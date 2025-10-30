Sudanese War Could Spiral Across Africa, Envoy Warns Nigeria, Others

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Sudanese authorities have called on Nigeria and other African countries to support the ongoing efforts at ending the war in Sudan, warning that the war is a siege and could spiral across Africa if actions are not taken to halt it.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja, the Sudanese Charge d’ Affairs in Nigeria, Ambassador Ahmed Omer Taboul, said no one should be deceived that the war is between two generals or among Sudanese ethic groups, but rather it is a proxy war for the resources of Sudan.

He said that there must be conscientious efforts by the international community to stop the ongoing Rapid Support Forces (RSF) genocide against the people, adding that the international community must pressure United Arab Emirates (UAE) to end the war.

The envoy alleged that UAE are the major sponsor of the RSF, insisting that it is scramble for Sudan’s gold and rich mineral deposits.

Taboul, who was speaking ahead of the United Nations Security Council meeting on Sudan, said the war is about scavenging for resources by identified external forces.

He stressed that the war in Sudan is nothing but a proxy war, “It is a proxy war. This militia is fighting on behalf of others. On behalf of some Arab countries like UAE. On behalf of Israel. On behalf of some other Western countries.”

He said: “The main pressure the international community can do is to stop the support and the feed of the United Arab Emirates. If they stop them, the war will stop in no time,” warning that it might affect the peace and security of the entire continent.

He stated that: “It will not stop only in very close neighbouring countries. This will go deep to the western part of Africa, through the Sahel and Sahara states.”

The envoy therefore urged Nigeria and other friendly countries to stand up for them.

He said the international community must endeavour to push for the implementation of resolutions of the UN Security Council.

“So what we need actually is full support from our brothers to be with us, to be very close to us. And to support the people of Sudan. They need a lot of things, we need a lot of things in Sudan.

“And we need the support of our brothers like Nigeria. We need the support of them in the international organisations, in the EU, in the United Nations. Tomorrow or the day after tomorrow there will be a meeting for the Security Council on Sudan issues.

“We need the support there. Because I’m quite sure they are going, they are trying to adopt something against Sudan. They are trying to mandate themselves and others to come to Sudan,” he said.

Taboul said previous resolutions were never implemented by the RSF and that is why the war is still going on.

He said: “I have told you this just about the resolution adopted by the Security Council last year. Asking the militia to lift the siege on al-Fashir. But nobody imposed this, nobody pushed the militia to do so. Then after two years, the militia invaded the city and killed within two days 3,000 women and children.”

He emphasised that the people of Sudan are not waiting for others to fight their battles but only needed their understanding and support.

“Actually what we do, really, and this is very clear to everybody. We are fighting our own war. We don’t need anybody to fight with us. We don’t need any troops, we don’t need anything from anybody. We are able to do this ourselves. Our National Defence Army with the people of the Sudan.

“Because now, if you see the news, the government of Sudan are mobilising the people. And now they are fighting with the National Defence Army. Thousands of young Sudanese people are fighting and defending themselves, their families, their places, their entities, their everything. We are able to do this with ourselves.

“And we don’t want to involve any sisters or brothers or foreigners in our own war. What we need from our brother, for example, Nigeria is to know well what is going on in Sudan. And to accept our narrative. Because we are telling the truth. We are saying the truth, what is going on in Sudan. We told this to our brother in Nigeria, frankly,” he said.

Taboul also gave reason for the expulsion of two United Nations officials from Sudan. He said the UN officials were given false report about happenings in Sudan.

“And yesterday (Wednesday) we expelled two of the United Nations officials from Sudan. Because unfortunately, they were reporting about the situation in Sudan. I mean, they were giving very, very false report and it was not real at all.

“So we expelled them and we said, still, we have a good relation with the United Nations agencies. They are able to work, but these two people, we don’t like them in our country. They have to go bring any other instead of them,” he said.