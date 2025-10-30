Shake up in Army as COAS Redeploys Top Generals, Other Senior Officers

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has approved the posting and appointment of senior officers to key command, staff and instructional positions across various formations, units, and training institutions of the Nigerian Army.

In a statement, the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Appolonia Anele, explained that the shake-up forms part of deliberate efforts to reinvigorate leadership, strengthen command structures, and reposition the Nigerian Army (NA) for enhanced operational effectiveness.

She disclosed that the newly appointed senior officers include Major General Bamidele Alabi, who has been redeployed to the Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans as Chief of Policy and Plans (Army). Major General Jamal Abdulsalam, formerly Chief of Special Services and Programmes at Army Headquarters, proceeds to the Defence Headquarters Department of Operations as Chief of Defence Operations. Major General Peter Mala moves from the Office of the National Security Adviser to the Headquarters of the Training and Doctrine Command, Nigerian Army (TRADOC), as Commander.

In the same vein, Major General Samson Jiya has been posted from the Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre (NAHFC) to the Defence Headquarters Department of Defence Accounts and Budget as Chief of Defence Accounts and Budget.

Other strategic appointments include Major General Mayirenso Saraso, redeployed from NAHFC to the Army Headquarters Department of Operations as Chief of Operations (Army); Major General Isa Abdullahi, from Defence Headquarters to the Army Headquarters Department of Administration as Chief of Administration (Army); and Major General Musa Etsu-Ndagi, from the Army Headquarters Department of Training to the Army Headquarters Department of Civil-Military Affairs, as Chief of Civil-Military Affairs.

Major General Abubakar Haruna moves from NAHFC to the Nigerian Army Training Centre (NATRAC), Kontagora, as Commander, while Major General Philip Ilodibia transfers from the Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans to the Defence Space Administration as Chief of Defence Space Administration.

Also appointed are Major General Godwin Mutkut, from the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), N’Djamena, to the Headquarters Infantry Corps Centre as Corps Commander Infantry; Major General Umar Abubakar, from the Ministry of Defence to the Headquarters Nigerian Army Armour Corps as Commander Armour Corps; and Major General John Adeyemo, from the Nigerian Army School of Artillery (NASA) to the Headquarters Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery as Corps Commander Artillery.

Similarly, Major General Mohammed Abdullahi moves from the Nigerian Army Cyberwarfare Command to the Headquarters Nigerian Army Signals as Corps Commander Signals.

In addition, Major General Taofik Sidick has been redeployed from NAHFC to the Headquarters Nigerian Army Finance Corps as Chief of Accounts and Budget (Army); Major General Abdullahi Ibrahim, from NAHFC to the Headquarters Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps as Corps Commander Ordnance; Major General Adeyinka Adereti, from Defence Headquarters to the Headquarters Nigerian Army Electrical and Mechanical Engineers as Corps Commander; and Major General Nansak Shagaya, from the Army Headquarters Department of Operations to the Headquarters Nigerian Army Corps of Supply and Transport as Corps Commander Supply and Transport. Brigadier General Yusha’u Ahmed has been appointed Acting Corps Commander Education.

Lieutenant Colonel Anele added that the COAS also approved the appointment of Major General Oluyemi Olatoye, from Headquarters 82 Division/Joint Task Force South East Operation UDO KA, to the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna, as Commandant. Major General Emmanuel Mustapha moves from the Defence Space Administration to the Nigerian Army Signal School as Commandant; Major General Adamu Hassan, from the Nigerian Defence Section, Riyadh, to the Nigerian Army School of Artillery as Commandant; and Brigadier General John Bulus, from the Headquarters Nigerian Army Finance Corps, to the Nigerian Army School of Finance and Accounts as Commandant.

Senior officers appointed as field commanders include Major General Saidu Audu, from the Army Headquarters Department of Training to the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), N’Djamena, as Force Commander; Major General Warrah Idris, from Defence Headquarters to the Joint Task Force North West Operation FANSAN YAMMA as Commander; and Major General Oluremi Fadairo, from the Army Headquarters Department of Civil-Military Affairs to 82 Division Nigerian Army, Enugu, as General Officer Commanding and Commander, Joint Task Force South East Operation UDO KA.

The COAS further appointed Major General Olatokunbo Bello as Director, Defence Media Operations, at Defence Headquarters, while Brigadier General Samaila Uba was redeployed from the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, to Defence Headquarters as Director, Defence Information.

Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu charged the newly appointed senior officers to bring to bear their wealth of operational experience, administrative acumen, and strategic foresight in driving a disciplined and combat-ready Army capable of decisively confronting contemporary and emerging security challenges.

He urged them to sustain the current operational momentum, strengthen interagency collaboration, and remain unwavering in upholding the Nigerian Army’s core ethos of loyalty, selfless service, integrity, and excellence.