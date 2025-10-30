PINL, MaCaw Donate Items to Military Formations in Rivers, Bayelsa

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) outreach and continuous stakeholders’ engagement, Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL), in conjunction with MaCaw Energy Services Limited, has donated several livelihood support items to some military formations in Rivers and Bayelsa States.

Some of the formations visited were the 26 Support Engineer Regiment and 29 Battalion, Bori Camp in Port Harcourt; and Nigerian Navy Ship, NNS Soroh, and 16 Brigade in Bayelsa State.

Some of the items donated included 2,000 bags of rice and other essential items prepared for distribution across selected security formations. Each bag, according to officials of the companies, contains practical items such as rice, torches, raincoats, bags, and water bottles.

The Project Manager, Macaw Energy Services Limited, Udoka Anyabolu, who coordinated the delivery of the items, told journalists that the donations symbolised appreciation and part-nership.

He said the focus of the initiative was on enhancing engagement with security agencies and community partners who contribute to the safety and stability of Nigeria’s energy infrastructure.

According to him, “The objectives are to recognise and support the ongoing efforts of security agencies protecting national energy assets; reinforce collaboration and goodwill between PINL, Macaw, and host communities, and to enhance community visibility and promote sustainable engagement across operational areas.

“The initiative is driven by a shared commitment to promoting activities around the protection and preservation of national assets, while encouraging positive behavioural shaping among locals to strengthen community support for critical energy infrastructure.”

Anyabolu added that the outreach was structured to be held four times annually, reaching different zones and security institutions each quarter to ensure continuous engagement and visibility throughout the year.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiary formations, the Commander of NNS Soroh, Bayelsa State, A.O. Akinbanmi, thanked MaCaw Energy Resources Limited and Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited for the gesture.

He said it was an expression that things were working smoothly among the government security agencies and the companies, which is reflected in the zero infraction recorded in the area for several months running now.

The commander appreciated the company for the gesture and stated that they would spur the men and officers to give their best in securing the oil and gas infrastructure in their various formations.

Also speaking on behalf of officers and men of the 29 Battalion, Bori Camp, the Admin Officer, Captain K. Lawal, expressed the appreciation of the officers and men of the Battalion to PINL.

He said: “For bringing this kind of support as a show of appreciation to the troops deployed to various pipeline infrastructure locations shows the cordial relationship that exists between the soldiers deployed in various locations of PINL and the management of PINL.

“So, we extend our appreciation to the management for providing this support as a sign of appreciation for providing security and ensuring that pipeline vandalism has stopped in the Niger Delta.

“We want to assure PINL that our troops deployed in their various locations will continue to give them maximum cooperation and also provide security to their personnel, and facilities and infrastructure to ensure zero incidents of pipeline vandalism and oil bunkering.”

The CSR outreach is part of PINL’s continuous stakeholders’ engagement framework, coordinated by Macaw Energy Services Limited.

