Oroyo Brand Shines At ‘Beauty In The Motherland Conference 2025’

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Oroyo, a skin care brand, has attracted significant attention during ‘The Beauty in the Motherland Conference 2025’, held at Eko Hotel, Lagos.

The conference brought together some of Africa’s most dynamic voices in the beauty industry, from local entrepreneurs and cosmetic formulators to international influencers, celebrities and skincare experts, for a celebration of identity, innovation and inclusivity.

Among the standout moments of the three-day conference was the constant buzz around the Oroyo corner, where U.S.-based and globally celebrated skin expert Patricia Oroyo, founder of Oroyo Skincare, engaged visitors in conversations about self-care, skin health and the evolving story of African beauty.

Though not an official speaker, her presence was impossible to miss. The Oroyo booth became one of the conference’s most visited spaces, its clean, earth-toned aesthetics and elegant presentation reflecting the authenticity of the brand’s philosophy.

Attendees described the experience as “both soothing and inspiring,” drawn as much by the storytelling behind each product as by the glow and warmth of the founder herself.

Reflecting on her transition from law to beauty entrepreneurship, Patricia shared what inspired her to create a brand centred on the unique needs of women with melanin-rich skin.

“I’ve always been fascinated by how makeup can make a woman feel more confident. I’ve watched how it transforms a woman’s mood,” she said, adding: “But true beauty should remain when the makeup comes off. Our skin deserves products that understand it, that celebrate who we are. Beauty that remains after the makeup is gone. Our skin deserves products made with understanding, not imitation.”

The conference theme, ‘A Celebration of African Beauty and Fashion Excellence,’ resonated strongly with Oroyo’s message of authenticity and homecoming, after years of winning hearts abroad among women of diverse skin tones.

Visitors lingered at her corner not just to try products but to connect with a deeper idea of what it means to be beautiful, confident and unapologetically African.

“When you finally find a luxurious yet dedicated skincare brand that looks like you, feels like you and speaks your language, you immediately feel seen,” said Amaka Okoli, one of the participants who stopped by the Oroyo stand.

“Everything about that corner, from the design to the energy, the texture and silk of the products I tried, felt like home.”

As the conference came to a close, the buzz around Oroyo underscored the growing demand for brands that are rooted in African identity while thriving on the global stage.

For Patricia Oroyo, the experience was deeply affirming, saying: “This conference reminded me why I started to create confidence through beauty that doesn’t fade, beauty that stays true to our skin type. I’m excited that through this launch, women here can now experience the rich skin solutions of Oroyo, right here in Nigeria.”