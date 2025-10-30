  • Thursday, 30th October, 2025

One Dead, 8 Rescued As Another Building Collapses in Lagos

Nigeria | 9 minutes ago

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) on Thursday, confirmed the death of one adult male from a three-storey building that collapsed in the Apapa area of Lagos.

LASEMA also confirmed that eight others were rescued from the building.

The LASEMA Permanent Secretary, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

Oke-Osanyintolu said the agency’s response team arrived at the scene around 11:09 a.m. to find the building completely collapsed, trapping several workers beneath the rubble.

“Following distress alerts at 11:09 a.m., LASEMA activated the State’s Emergency Response Plans from Agbowa and Alausa.

“Upon arrival of the agency’s response teams at 11:09 a.m., it was discovered that a three-storey building with a penthouse collapsed on Thursday at No. 28, Baale Alayabiagba Street, Alayabiagba community, Ajegunle, Apapa area of Lagos.

“The cause of the collapsed building is yet to be ascertained,” he said.

“Eight adult males were rescued alive and given first aid by the Lagos State Ambulance Service before being taken to Ajeromi General Hospital,” Oke-Osanyintolu said.

He added that one adult male was however, recovered dead from the debris.

According to residents, the building had been undergoing manual demolition when it gave way, burying workers on site.

Responders at the scene included officials of LASEMA, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps, the Lagos State Building Control Agency, the National Emergency Management Agency, and the Nigeria Police.

Search and rescue operations were still ongoing as of the time of filing this report. (NAN)

