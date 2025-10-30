Ogun Restates Support for Investors through Sound Policies, Infrastructure

James Sowole in Abeokuta





Ogun State Government has restated its commitment to supporting investors and manufacturers through sound policies, solid infrastructure and meaningful partnerships.

The commitment of the government was expressed by the Special Adviser to the Governor and Deputy Director-General of the Ogun State Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency (OgunInvest), Ms. Sola Arobieke.

Arobieke spoke at the commissioning of the N1.3 billion Monolithic Refractory Plant of African Refractory and Allied Products (ARAP), a subsidiary of the African Industries Group (AIG), in Ogijo, Sagamu Local Government Area.

She asserted that the ongoing industrial expansion is driven by the reforms and investor-friendly policies of Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Arobieke described the inaugurated project as a milestone that reflects the synergy between government and the private sector.

She said, “Under His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun, the Ogun State Government remains fully committed to supporting investors and manufacturers through sound policies, solid infrastructure, and meaningful partnerships.

She noted that the new facility, which is the first of its kind in Nigeria and West Africa, would serve multiple industries such as steel, cement, glass, aluminium, and food processing, helping Nigeria reduce its steel import bill and strengthen its manufacturing base.

Arobieke added that OgunInvest continues to provide seamless facilitation and post-investment support to investors, making Ogun State one of the most industrially competitive environments in sub-Saharan Africa.

In a welcome address at the project commissioning, the Director of ARAP, Mr. Don Terblanche, welcomed guests to the commissioning and reaffirmed the company’s readiness to deliver high-quality refractory products that will meet industrial demand across various sectors.

In his address, the Director, Corporate Affairs, African Industries Group, Mr. Taiwo Okeowo, said the plant represents another demonstration of AIG’s longstanding commitment to Nigeria’s industrial advancement.

He noted that ARAP, with a strong record of manufacturing excellence, remains dedicated to contributing to the economic growth of Ogun State and the nation.

Also at the event was the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of ARAP, Mr. Arindam Gupta, alongside other senior directors of the company.