NERC Rolls Out Plan to Mark 20 Years of Regulating Nigeria’s Power Sector

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) yesterday announced plans for the commemoration of its 20th Anniversary, marking two decades of dedicated service in regulating and shaping the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

The anniversary commemoration, NERC stated in a statement in Abuja, reflects on the Commission’s ‘remarkable’ journey — from the early challenges of its establishment, through the regulation of the unbundled power sector, the privatisation of key assets in the value chain, and the oversight of the Nigerian Electricity Market from the post-privatisation and Interim Market stages to the Transition Electricity Market, among other milestones.

Established on October 31, 2005 under the Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA) 2005—now replaced by the Electricity Act 2023—NERC said it has played a pivotal role in steering the evolution of Nigeria’s electricity market.

Over the past 20 years, the Commission noted that it has championed reforms that foster transparency, accountability, consumer protection, and sustainable growth across the sector.

To mark this milestone, NERC pointed out that it will host a series of events and activities aimed at showcasing its achievements, engaging stakeholders, and setting a forward-looking agenda for the future of electricity in Nigeria.

Stakeholders from government, industry, development partners, and consumer advocacy groups, it said, will convene to reflect on the sector’s progress, share insights, and renew their commitment to building a reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity supply industry.

Speaking ahead of the celebration, NERC Vice Chairman, Dr Musiliu Oseni said: “This 20th Anniversary is not just a milestone—it’s a reaffirmation of our mandate to protect consumers, promote investment, and ensure a level playing field in Nigeria’s electricity sector. “We remain committed to driving reforms that deliver tangible value to Nigerians,” said Oseni.

Highlights of the celebration, it said, will include: Technical session featuring panel discussions by eminent personalities in the power sector; Health and wellness session; Debate contest on energy-saving practices for secondary school students and a commemorative dinner to honour pioneer and deceased members of staff, as well as past chairmen and commissioners.

These activities, according to NERC, are designed to foster collaboration, innovation, and public engagement in the sector.

As NERC looks ahead to the next 20 years, the Commission said it remains steadfast in its mission to regulate the electricity supply industry in the public interest—balancing the needs of consumers and operators while supporting Nigeria’s energy transition.

NERC is mandated to set tariffs, issue licenses, protect consumers, monitor market performance, and promote competition and efficiency across Nigeria’s electricity supply industry.