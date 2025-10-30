NAPHARM Champions Pharmaceutical Innovation for National Development

Mary Nnah

The Nigeria Academy of Pharmacy (NAPHARM) has emphasised the critical role of pharmaceutical innovation in driving national development, stressing that investment in research, local manufacturing, and digital health is essential for building a resilient pharmaceutical value chain.

This was highlighted at the recent academy’s 2025 Annual General Meeting and Investiture Ceremony, which brought together experts in the pharmaceutical industry to discuss the significance of innovation in improving healthcare outcomes.

The Group Managing Director of FBN Holdings Plc, Mr. Wale Oyedeji, noted that pharmaceutical innovation is not just about developing new drugs, but also about creating an ecosystem that supports knowledge, entrepreneurship, and collaboration across public and private sectors.

He urged stakeholders to prioritize research and development, leveraging Nigeria’s demographic advantage and intellectual capital to propel sustainable development.

The Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to strengthening regulatory frameworks and supporting local manufacturing through science-based policies.

She showcased NAFDAC’s achievements, including the prequalification of Nigerian medicine manufacturers and medical device companies by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The academy inducted 14 new Fellows, recognizing their outstanding contributions to pharmacy education, research, practice, policy, and entrepreneurship.

Three eminent pharmacists received the Lifetime Achievement Award for their decades of service to pharmaceutical practice and national development.

The academy’s President, Prof. Lere Baale, emphasized the importance of collaboration, mentorship, and policy advocacy in strengthening Nigeria’s health systems and inspiring the next generation of innovators.

He urged the new Fellows to carry forward the ideals of integrity, scholarship, and service that define the academy’s ethos.