How We Secured Joy Ikoja’s Freedom After Six Months In Detention, By Ogbede

By Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Following the release of Joy Ikoja, a lady remanded for allegedly tearing the scrotal sac of her boyfriend, counsel to the defendant, Barrister David Ogbede, has explained the reason for the continuous incarceration of the 22 year old despite her bail application approved by the Special Court 2.

Joy Ikoja was remanded by the Ekiti State Magistrate’s Court, Ado Ekiti District, which ordered her remand in the correctional facility for allegedly inflicting wound on the manhood of her boyfriend, Ibrahim Usman, on April 12. The accused has finally met her stringent bail conditions, prompting her conditional release from the Ado Ekiti correctional centre.

Ikoja was arraigned in April by Ekiti state police command for unlawfully tearing her boyfriend’s scrotal sac during a scuffle.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Adeboye Adesegun, alleged that the defendant committed the offence at about 8p.m on April 12 at Irona area of Ado-Ekiti.

The prosecutor said that “the defendant did unlawfully inflict a wound on one Ibrahim Usman by tearing his scrotal sac.

The 22 year old was arraigned before Magistrate Oluwatomiwa Daramola while Barrister David Ogebde representing the accused appealed that his client should be admitted to bail while the prosecutor urged the court to refuse the defendant’s bail, saying she might likely jump bail.

The Magistrate, Mr Olatomiwa Daramola, in his ruling, refused the bail request and ordered that she should be remanded at the Correctional custody in Ado Ekiti.

The matter was however reassigned to the Special Court 2 before Justice Omoleye. A bail application was filed before the court but despite the spirited efforts of Barrister Ogbede and Barrister Apata, Joy Ikoja’s bail application stalled due to the stringent conditions attached.

According to the defendant’s counsel, Barrister Ogbede, said Joy Ikoja was granted bail in August but could not perfect her bail conditions.

” Yes, we filed her bail applications and the court granted it some two months back but the conditions attached to the bail conditions could not be met as at that time. But thankfully the bail conditions were fully met yesterday and I am glad to inform you that Joy Ikoja is now out of the correctional home and will be attending court proceedings from her home,” Mr. Ogbede noted.