CAC Affirms Commitment to Transparency, Service to Nigerians

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, reform and quality service delivery to Nigerians under the Renewed Hope Agenda of the present administration.

The commission gave the assurance in a statement signed by its management on Thursday in Abuja.

The statement followed what the commission described as recent acts of intimidation and baseless allegations targeted at its Registrar-General, Hussaini Magaji.

It stated that the registrar-general would not succumb to any form of blackmail, distraction, or pressure in the discharge of his lawful responsibilities.

The CAC reiterated its commitment to continue to operate in line with due process and integrity in the interest of the masses.

“The attention of the Corporate Affairs Commission has been drawn to recent acts of intimidation and baseless allegations targeted at the registrar-general.

“Let it be clearly stated that the registrar-general will not succumb to any form of blackmail, distraction or pressure in the discharge of his lawful responsibilities.

“The commission therefore urges individuals or groups with credible evidence of corruption or wrongdoing against the registrar-general to forward such petitions to the appropriate anti-corruption agencies.

“This is to ensure proper investigation and prosecution, rather than resorting to falsehood and smear campaigns,” it stated.

The statement emphasised that the CAC would not be deterred by attempts to malign its leadership.

It further said that its focus remained on advancing reforms that would enhance ease of doing business and ensure efficient corporate regulation in Nigeria. (NAN)

