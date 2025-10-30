Adeleke Hails Rapid Progress on Ile-Ife Flyover, Vows Completion of  Projects

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, yesterday expressed delight at the pace of work on the Ile-Ife plyover project, describing it as a historic milestone in his administration’s effort to modernise and economically transform ancient towns across the state.

He also commended the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sammya Nigeria Limited, Adigun Sammy Oreoluwa, and the progress recorded by the contractor.

Oreoluwa expressed readiness to provide high-quality and the best road infrastructure for the government and the people of Osun State in record time.

The construction of the Lagere iconic flyover bridge was awarded to Messrs Sammya Nigeria Limited at a total project cost of fourteen billion, nine hundred and thirty eight million, seven hundred and seventy-one naira (N14,938,924,771.45).

Speaking while inspecting ongoing infrastructure projects in Ile-Ife yesterday, Adeleke said the project symbolised his government’s commitment to ending the “era of abandoned projects and misappropriated funds” that had hindered Osun State’s growth for years.

“We decided to make history by breaking from the tradition of abandoned projects whose funds were diverted into private pockets. Our administration chose the people’s way-Osun money must serve the Osun people,” the governor declared.

Governor Adeleke, visibly impressed by the level of progress by the contractor, noted that the Ile-Ife Flyover and its dual carriageway would soon be completed.

He explained that the project would not only ease traffic congestion but also open new economic corridors linking Osun East, Osun West, Ijesaland, and Ondo State through Garage Olode.

According to him, “Some critics said Ile-Ife did not need a flyover. But we ask: why should our cultural capital remain under perpetual underdevelopment? Ile-Ife deserves the best, and we are delivering it.”

He emphasised that the project formed part of his administration’s broader statewide modernisation plan, which includes road dualism and township upgrades in Ilesa, Osogbo, Ede, Iwo, Ila Orangun, and other communities.

Highlighting the strategic and cultural significance of Ile-Ife, Adeleke said the city’s development aligns with his administration’s Creative Economy Agenda, designed to leverage Osun’s heritage for tourism and economic advancement.

“Ile-Ife is not just a city, it is the cradle of the Yoruba nation. It must be a global cultural capital capable of attracting multi-billion-dollar tourism opportunities,” the governor said.

Adeleke listed several completed and ongoing road projects within the Ife axis, including Iredunmi–Oke Ijan Road, Oriyangi–St. John’s Road, Manchester–Igboya Road, Olurin–Omi Okun Road, Ife City Benediction Road, London Street–Iremo Road, and Agric Road, Opa.

Other rehabilitated routes, he said, include Akinlalu Junction–Town Junction, Magistrate Court–Itamerin Road, Ogbingbin–Garage Isale, RCM Road Ifetedo, AP Junction–Alapata Road, and Cele Road–Ajape Junction in Modakeke. Ongoing projects include Moore Babaakodi Road, UNIOSUN Road, and the Edunabon–Tonkere Road.

“These are shining examples of equity in governance,” Adeleke stated.

The governor lamented alleged attempts by the opposition to frustrate his administration’s development agenda.

“The opposition has unfortunately chosen to play politics with the urgent needs of our people for progress. We will not allow dark forces to stop Osun’s development. We will complete all major projects and continue to pursue our rights under the law,” he said.

The governor also issued a stern warning to contractors handling state projects, urging them to maintain a strong site presence and deliver quality work within deadlines.

“Our administration will not hesitate to terminate any non-performing contract. Osun people expect results, and we will not tolerate laxity,” he warned.

Adeleke directed the Ministry of Works to strengthen project supervision and provide regular public updates, adding that monthly project implementation reports would henceforth be published for transparency.

Governor Adeleke assured residents of Ile-Ife that his administration would soon return to inaugurate the flyover, describing it as “an iconic project that will redefine the landscape of Osun East.

“We have broken the jinx. We will soon be back here to inaugurate this historic project,” he declared, to the applause of residents and traditional leaders present.

The contractor, who was represented by the Managing Director, Sammya Nigeria Limited, Mr. Stephen Adigun, pledged to work vigorously towards the completion as well as to the specifications of the project.

He equally pledged to work with the host communities and partner closely for the successful execution of the projects, as community relations must never be downplayed.