VC Urges Youths to Adopt Strategies Against Poverty

Funmi Ogundare

The Vice-Chancellor of the African School of Economics, Abuja, Prof. Mahfouz Adedimeji, has called on the youths, to take proactive steps to protect themselves from poverty amid current economic challenges.

Adedimeji stated this recently, while delivering a lecture titled, ‘Overcoming Economic Crisis and Multidimensional Poverty: Exploring Pathways to Prosperity’, at the October edition of the lecture series organised by the University of Ilorin Muslim Graduates Association (UNILOMGA). The lecture was part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of the university.

He explained that since ancient times, human needs have revolved around food, clothing and shelter, all of which are economic in nature. Meeting these basic needs, he said, would help solve many of the challenges confronting millions of Nigerians.

Adedimeji noted that this understanding has shaped the curriculum at his university, where economic literacy is integrated into every field of study as a foundational element of training, a model he described as innovative in higher education.

Defining multidimensional poverty as the lack of education, poor health, low living standards and inadequate access to basic services, the VC stressed that escaping poverty requires capacity development through education, skills acquisition, and the creation of marketable products or income-generating services.

He also identified minimising expenditure and maximising income as time-tested strategies for navigating a crisis-prone economy, while advising young people to embrace volunteering as a means of gaining valuable experience and future opportunities.

Adedimeji further distinguished between economic crisis, instability, independence, and freedom, attributing multidimensional poverty in Africa to factors such as economic imbalances, social inequality, political instability and environmental challenges. He cited World Bank data showing that poverty in rural Nigeria stands at about 75 per cent.

He lauded the federal government’s ongoing reforms under President Bola Tinubu, noting early signs of improvement, including the appreciation of the naira and an increase in real GDP growth from 3.0 per cent in 2024 to 4.23 per cent in 2025.

“Nigeria’s pathway to prosperity lies in diversifying the economy, improving education and healthcare, strengthening social safety nets, expanding infrastructure, and ensuring good governance and accountability,” Adedimeji said.

He also encouraged Nigerians to uphold sound work ethics and nurture faith, trust, patience and hope.