TOURBA, ThriveAgric Partner to Scale Conservation Agriculture 

Tourba, a nature-based carbon project developer deploying an innovative agricultural model to advance food security and climate resilience, has signed a strategic partnership with ThriveAgric, a leading Nigerian agri-tech platform, to accelerate the transition of Nigerian smallholder farmers towards conservation agriculture.

The partnership focuses on on-boarding farmers into Tourba’s carbon farming program, training them in sustainable farming methods, while also establishing 100 demonstration plots across key regions in Nigeria. These demo plots will serve as living classrooms where farmers can learn and adopt best practices in conservation agriculture, including crop diversification, soil conservation, and agroforestry techniques. 

Country Manager at Tourba Nigeria, Opeoluwa Odunayo Filani stated, “This partnership with ThriveAgric strengthens our mission to scale conservation agriculture in Nigeria while ensuring farmers receive the tools and training they need to build climate resilience. By combining ThriveAgric’s reach with Tourba’s technical expertise, we are building the foundation for a truly inclusive and impactful carbon farming program,” Filani.

Through its carbon farming program, Tourba is committed to driving sustainable agriculture by enhancing soil fertility, supporting farmers in adopting conservation agriculture practices, and generating certified carbon credits.

