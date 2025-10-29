Kwara Commits over N2bn Towards Sports Devt 

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State Government has said that it has committed over N2billion towards upgrading of sports facilities across the state in the last six years.

Among the facilities upgraded included Pa Gabriel Ladipo Indoor Sports Hall at the Kwara State Stadium Complex, Ilorin; tennis and squash courts, a refurbished football field, and ongoing reconstruction of the Offa and Lafiagi stadia.

The Chairman, House Committee on Information and Sports, Hon. Rukayat Motunrayo Shittu, stated this in Ilorin over the weekend while briefing sports writers on the ongoing efforts of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq led administration in sports development.

Hon. Shittu described the scale of investment as a turning point in Kwara’s development planning.

She said, “We are seeing sports as a business enabler, not just recreation.

“Every court built and every stadium refurbished means jobs for builders today and opportunities for athletes tomorrow.

“It’s a complete ecosystem that connects health, youth, and the economy”.

Also speaking, Chairman of the Kwara Football Association, Hon. Idris Musa Abdullahi, who oversees the ongoing refurbishment of the mainbowl of the Kwara State Stadium, said football remains the state’s most visible link between sports and commerce.

He said, “The governor’s investment is not just about infrastructure; it’s about repositioning football as business.

“When the new main bowl is completed, we’ll have facilities that meet national and continental standards.

“That means hosting major tournaments, bringing in fans, media, and sponsorships that benefit the state economy.”

He added that the state’s ranking in national sports has risen dramatically — from 23rd to 5th place in the National Sports Festival — showing how infrastructure investment can translate into better performance and visibility.

He stated, “Beyond buildings, Kwara’s policy of rewarding athletes has deepened morale and performance.

“The state offers ₦1 million for gold, ₦500,000 for silver, and ₦300,000 for bronze medals, alongside vehicle gifts for top achievers, including para-athletes.