Delap Back from Hamstring Injury as Chelsea, Wolves Clash Tonight

Striker Liam Delap is returning from a hamstring injury at a time of need for Chelsea. The Blues lost 2-1 to surprise package Sunderland at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, with manager Enzo Maresca blaming “a lack of creativity” and his side’s crossing being “not the best”.

Chelsea’s forwards are struggling for goals and assists as Delap returns in the Carabao Cup at lowly Wolves tonight, having missed 10 games since sustaining the injury in the 2-0 win over Fulham in August.

Maresca said the 22-year-old will be phased in “gradually”, and the summer signing’s return is important for a side facing criticism over their inconsistency, which has left the domestic cups their most realistic chance of winning a trophy this season.

Chelsea signed Delap from Ipswich Town for £30mdespite interest from Manchester United, Newcastle United and Everton.

Yet the England Under-21s forward was behind £55m signing Joao Pedro in the pecking order at this summer’s Club World Cup – and with good reason.

Joao Pedro scored three goals in three appearances as Chelsea won the inaugural tournament in the United States. The Brazil striker added two more goals and three assists in his first four Premier League games after joining from Brighton.

More recently, however, Joao Pedro has not scored in his past seven matches. Maresca said he is one of three players – along with midfielders Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo – who currently need to be “protected”.

When asked by BBC Sport about Joao Pedro’s dip in form, Maresca said: “For sure the physical part is important. When you are not 100% it’s difficult to compete, especially in this league.

“Joao Pedro is not a number nine that is going to score 20 goals each year. Joao’s a fantastic player, he’s going to score and give assists but he’s a different kind of nine to ones that score 20 to 25 goals each year like (Robert) Lewandowski, (Kylian) Mbappe or (Erling) Haaland.”

