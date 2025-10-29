AXA Mansard, LG Electronics Partner to Offer Free Malaria Insurance to Nigerians

Emma Okonji





In response to the rising malaria disease in Nigeria that has claimed many lives, LG Electronics has joined forces with AXA Mansard Health to launch an impactful initiative that provides free malaria insurance to Nigerians, especially LG customers.

The partnership forms part of LG’s Life’s Good Care Campaign, designed to protect families and promote healthier communities nationwide.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 2023 recorded nearly a quarter of a billion malaria cases worldwide, with Nigeria accounting for 26 per cent, the highest globally.

The country, along with some African countries contributed nearly half of all global malaria cases.

Through the partnership, LG Electronics and AXA Mansard Health are taking bold steps to reduce malaria’s toll on Nigerian families by providing insurance coverage for malaria treatment, improving access to healthcare, and creating stronger public awareness around prevention.

The free malaria insurance is designed to ease the financial burden of treatment and empower families with better access to healthcare solutions.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos yesterday to announce the initiative, Managing Director, LG Electronics West Africa, Mr. Hyoung Sub Ji, said: “Malaria continues to pose a serious health and economic threat to millions of families.

“Our commitment goes beyond innovative technology; it’s about improving lives. Partnering with AXA Mansard allows us to deliver practical healthcare protection to the people who matter most: our customers and communities.”

Also speaking at the event, Chief Distribution Officer, AXA Mansard & Director AXA Mansard Health, Mrs. Jumoke Odunlami, said: “We believe that healthcare must be accessible and affordable, especially when it comes to malaria, which is one of the most preventable diseases.

“By working with LG, we’re expanding the reach of our malaria insurance plans to protect more families and make a meaningful impact”

According to her, one of the key lessons from 2020 is that healthcare remains a universal priority for everyone.

Regardless of age, gender, or background, we must continue to develop sustainable and innovative solutions that always address people’s health needs.

This initiative is our way of contributing to the fight against malaria and reducing its impact across the country.

Through this initiative, LG Electronics customers will have access to AXA Mansard Health’s Standard, Classic and Premium Malaria-care plans, designed to make quality healthcare more accessible and convenient.

All plans offer telemedicine services, allowing customers to consult with qualified doctors remotely, alongside access to prescribed drugs at accredited pharmacies with free delivery within Lagos.

The Premium Care Plan provides an added layer of protection by offering comprehensive malaria coverage and access to over 1,000 hospitals nationwide, ensuring customers can receive care when and where they need it.

The partnership reflects LG’s commitment to extending care beyond technology, making healthcare access a tangible benefit for Nigerian families.

The Life’s Good Care Campaign is a continuation of LG’s long-standing commitment to corporate social responsibility, reinforcing its position as a brand that truly cares about the people it serves.

To benefit from the one-year insurance package, beneficiaries must be LG customers that have purchased LG’s Air-conditioner or the LG Dual Cool Air-conditioner from any of its retail stores across the country.