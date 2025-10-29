Amupitan: Our Mandate is Credible Poll in Anambra, Not Disenfranchise Eligible Voter

•Says INEC will deploy 24,000 personnel

•NSA vows any violence will be met with strong, uncompromising response

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, yesterday, said the mandate handed over to him as his first litmus test was to ensure a credible governorship election in Anambra State and ensure that no eligible voter was disenfranchise.

Amupitan added that after a week-long comprehensive readiness assessment conducted across the state, the commission was confident in affirming its full preparedness for the polls.

This was as the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has warned that any form of violence by political parties or their candidates during the November 8 Anambra State Governorship election would be met with a strong and uncompromising response.

Speaking at the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) held at the INEC headquarters, Abuja, Amupitam said, “Our mandate is to conduct credible elections, and we are determined that no eligible voter should be disenfranchised.”

He recalled that the commission recently conducted a Mock Accreditation Exercise in 12 selected polling units in six Local Government Areas of Anambra State, using the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

Amupitan noted that although the commission encountered some network challenges, he added that efforts were being made to ensure a seamless election on 8th November, 2025, saying the commission was ready for large-scale deployment on Election Day.

He stated: “We plan to deploy 24,000 personnel. The election will be held in 5,718 of the 5,720 Polling Units in the state. Voting will not take place in the remaining two Polling Units due to the absence of registered voters.

“Results will be collated at 326 Ward centres, 21 Local Government Area centres, and finally at the State Collation Centre in Awka.

“Due to the report of the high-powered delegation of four National Commissioners to Anambra State that only 63.9 per cent of the voters collected their PVC, the Commission met yesterday (Monday) and decided to extend the ongoing collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in Anambra State, starting from today, Wednesday, 29th October, until Sunday, 2nd November 2025.”

Amupitan stressed that the extension was aimed at ensuring all eligible voters can collect their cards at the designated collection centres across the 326 Registration Areas (Wards) in Anambra State.

He noted that the security agencies have played a crucial role in securing the environment, without which the conduct of elections would be impossible in certain locations.

The INEC boss said to ensure every logistical, security, and operational detail for the successful election in Anambra is covered, a high-level ICCES meeting was held in the state itself.

He said during this meeting, security chiefs provided updates on operations and flashpoint monitoring.

Amupitan added that representatives of the Police, DSS, NSCDC, and the military were collectively assured of heavy deployments and coordinated patrols before, during, and after the election.

“Our mission remains ensuring that every logistical, security, and operational element required for the Anambra election is perfectly in place To achieve this, synergy among all security agencies is non-negotiable, particularly at a time when the credibility of our elections is paramount.

“We have also concluded arrangements with the transport Unions- (National Association of Transport Owners (NATO), the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and Maritime Union Workers of Nigeria (MUWN) and have hired 200 Buses and 83 Boats to ensure seamless transportation of poll officers and sensitive materials.”

Also speaking, Ribadu, who was represented by the Director, Directorate of Internal Security, Office of the NSA, Hassan Abdullahi, said the Nigeria Police Force, as the lead agency for election security, along with other security agencies were prepared and resolute to maintain a secure environment during the Anambra State governorship elections.

He, therefore, called on all citizens to collaborate and commit to a peaceful electoral process that reflects shared values and aspirations.

Ribadu said his office remained fully committed to fulfilling President Bola Tinubu’s directive on the strategic mobilisation of security forces during the electoral period.

This commitment, he added, was essential to ensuring the highest level of safety and security.

“As we prepare for the Anambra State governorship election on 8th November 2025, we have put in place robust security measures.

“These include enhanced surveillance, the deployment of sufficient security personnel, and improved intelligence gathering to prevent any attempt by disruptive elements or desperate politicians to undermine the electoral process.

“Moreover, we are proactively engaging with political party leaders and local stakeholders to send a clear message that violence will not be tolerated in our elections.

“All participating political parties and their candidates must advocate peace and encourage their supporters to conduct themselves in a manner that honours the integrity of our electoral system. Any form of violence during the elections will be met with a strong, uncompromising response,” Ribadu added.