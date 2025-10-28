Zoho, Avetium Announce Initiative to Drive  Unified Tech Adoption in Africa

Omolabake Fasogbon

Global technology powerhouse, Zoho, has joined forces with Africa’s leading innovation consultancy, Avetium, to advance unified tech adoption as a catalyst for sustainable business transformation in Africa.

This conversation will take the centre stage at the conference, ‘Beyond Digital: Transformation in Action’, which will convene CEOs, entrepreneurs and transformation executives from across the continent to explore how unified tech solutions can drive measurable and lasting business impact.

Speaking on the programme billed to hold November 13 at at The Civic Center, Victoria Island, Lagos, Business and Technical Leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Bayo Adekanmbi, explained that the initiative, built on three key pillars of ‘Technology Integration, Transformation in Action and Partnership Power’, will explore innovations that can improve decision-making, collaboration and enterprise growth in the region.

Adekambi, who is also the keynote speaker, said the programme’s theme, ‘Building Africa’s Future with Unified Tech,’ will reflect a growing movement depicting how unified and intelligently applied technology can empower African businesses to operate with greater agility, efficiency and insight.

“Beyond Digital is not just another conference, it’s a platform for transformation. It’s where business strategy meets technology in action, where innovation is not theoretical but demonstrably driving growth and resilience across sectors,” he stated.

The Chief Executive Officer of Avetium, Adeyinka Adedokun, noted that the collaboration expressed the firm’s readiness to drive African firm’s evolvement from digital maturity to digital mastery.

“With a focus on people-first, data-driven transformation, we are guiding multiple enterprises to unlock new efficiencies and deliver measurable returns on technology investments.

“Together with Zoho, we are showcasing the future of business — one where technology, people and partnerships converge to drive purposeful growth. Beyond Digital is about sparking conversations that lead to real, scalable transformation,” Adedokun said.

The event will feature real customer success stories, live demos of Zoho’s integrated business applications and panel discussions highlighting how organisations can build connected systems that scale.

Participants will gain practical insights on automation, customer experience, data intelligence and ecosystem collaboration.