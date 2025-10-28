Wole Soyinka Reveals Possible Reason for US Visa Ban

Yinka Olatunbosun

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has expressed his shock over the recent revocation of his United States visa, suggesting that the action might be connected to his past criticism of U.S. President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

Soyinka, who disclosed this on Tuesday during a press briefing themed “Unending Saga: Idi Amin in Whiteface” held at Freedom Park, Lagos, said he was informed of the visa ban through an official letter dated October 23, 2025, from the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos.

According to the letter ,” the Consulate stated that his non-immigrant visa had been revoked pursuant to U.S. Department of State regulations under 22 CFR 41.122 and was no longer valid for entry into the country.

The letter also instructed the literary icon to submit his passport to the Consulate for physical cancellation a request he described humorously, asking the audience if anyone would volunteer to deliver it on his behalf.

Soyinka said he was shocked by the development, noting that his planned trip to the United States was intended to resolve a tax audit issue with the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS), in order to prevent being labelled a “tax dodger.”

Reflecting on the possible cause of the ban, the Nobel Laureate recalled discarding his U.S. green card shortly after Donald Trump assumed office, following his strong opposition to the former president’s immigration policies. He once referred to Trump as an “Idi Amin in whiteface.”

“I have no visa; I am banned, obviously, from the United States,” Soyinka said. “If you want to see me, you know where to find me.”

When asked if he would consider reapplying for a visa, the playwright dismissed the idea, saying he had no reason to return

“How old am I? What am I going to do in the US? Human beings live there, my friends, families, colleagues. There are productions going on there. I won’t take the initiative because there is nothing I am looking for there. I have contributed in establishing some institutions there. I give them as much as they gave me. They owe me nothing, I owe them nothing.”

Soyinka maintained that he had done nothing criminal during his time in the U.S, adding that only his vocal criticism of Trump’s policies especially those targeting African nations could have prompted the visa revocation.

Despite the incident, Soyinka noted that his relationship with American citizens and institutions remains cordial, stressing that he was content with the Consulate’s decision.