US Revokes Wole Soyinka’s Visa

Yinka Olatunbosun

Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, in a press briefing Tuesday announced that the United States of America has revoked his visa, following his refusal to honour an earlier invitation by the US Embassy in Nigeria for an interview.

Soyinka disclosed this at a media parley with the theme “Unending Saga: Idi Amin in Whiteface!” held at Kongi’s Harvest Gallery, Freedom Park, Lagos Island.

“It is necessary for me to hold this conference so that people in the United States who are expecting me for this event or that event do not waste their time.

“I have no visa; I am banned, obviously, from the United States. And if you want to see me, you know where to find me,” he told journalists.

The reason for the visa revocation remains unclear, as Soyinka himself said he was still in the dark about it.

In recent times, the US government has taken steps to curb the influx of migrants into the country.

According to Soyinka, the US Consulate informed him of the revocation in a letter dated October 23, 2025.

“This letter serves as official notification by the United States Consulate General in Lagos that the non-immigrant visa listed below has been revoked pursuant to the authority contained in the U.S. Department of State regulations,” part of the letter, shown to our correspondent by Soyinka, read.

The letter was reportedly issued by the NIV Section of the Consulate. Soyinka’s visa is classified as B1/B2—a temporary, non-immigrant visa for travel to the United States for business (B-1) or tourism (B-2).