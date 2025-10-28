WASSCE: WAEC Debunks Subject Restriction Rumour

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has denied reports claiming it instructed schools to limit Senior Secondary students’ choices of subjects for the 2026 WASSCE, describing the reports as misleading.

The Acting Head of WAEC’s Public Affairs Department in Lagos, Mrs Moyosola Adeshina, in a statement on Tuesday, advised the public to ignore any information not officially released by the council.

“The council wishes to categorically distance itself from this unfounded assumption. No directive restricting students’ subject choices for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) 2026 has been issued,” she said.

Adeshina explained that the development and regulation of school curricula in Nigeria are strictly under the authority of the Federal Government, not WAEC, which only implements policies through assessment.

“As a law-abiding organisation, WAEC operates within the legal and operational frameworks of its host country, emphasising that curriculum changes must follow government-approved procedures,” she said.

She further clarified that WAEC does not unilaterally introduce or modify subjects, noting that all changes undergo due process overseen by the Federal Ministry of Education and relevant stakeholders.

“The introduction or modification of any curriculum is not arbitrary. WAEC only assesses based on government-approved syllabuses.”

Adeshina assured parents, schools and candidates that the guidelines for the examination will be officially announced through WAEC’s website and verified media channels, so everyone will be properly informed.

“We remain committed to professionalism, transparency and excellence in the service of the Nigerian child.

“And again, no student will be unfairly treated or disadvantaged,” Adeshina reassured.

She stressed that every candidate taking the 2026 WASSCE for school candidates will be given equal opportunity for assessment, reinforcing WAEC’s commitment to being a reliable and trustworthy examining body in Nigeria. (NAN)