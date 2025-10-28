Minister Inaugurates Federal Steering Committee for Women Programme Scale-Up Project

Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hon. Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has inaugurated the Federal Steering Committee of the Nigeria for Women Programme Scale-Up Project (NFWP-SU) at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, describing it as a national milestone in the country’s commitment to gender equality, inclusive growth, and sustainable development.

In a statement signed by her Special Adviser,Media & Publicity, Jonathan Eze, at the weekend, the Minister said the Nigeria for Women Programme had become the country’s most significant women’s economic empowerment platform, transforming the way social protection and livelihood interventions are delivered.

She noted that the scale-up phase marks the expansion of the initiative to all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, integrating lessons from the first phase that ran from 2018 to 2024.

According to her, the scale-up project brings together financial inclusion, livelihood support, and social protection under one national platform, turning Women Affinity Groups into permanent economic institutions with stronger ties to formal finance, markets, and public services.

“We are replacing fragmented interventions with a systemic model that positions women as the drivers of Nigeria’s inclusive growth, resilience, and long-term stability,” she said.

Hon. Sulaiman-Ibrahim explained that the NFWP-SU aligns with the Nigeria Women Economic Empowerment Policy, the World Bank’s Global Crises Response Framework, and the Sustainable Development Goals on gender equality and peace.

She observed that despite being about 18 months behind schedule, the project had successfully taken off in 18 states and was rated satisfactory in the recent World Bank Implementation Support Mission.

“The success of this scale-up depends on every one of us here. When we empower a woman, we empower a household, and when we empower millions of women, we recalibrate an entire economy,” she added.

Earlier in her welcome remarks, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, Dr. Mariam Ismaila Keshinro, described the inauguration as another milestone in the nation’s determination to advance women’s economic inclusion and empowerment.

She said the Nigeria for Women Programme, conceived as a flagship initiative of the Federal Government with the support of the World Bank, had proven successful in addressing barriers that limit women’s productivity, income, and participation in socio-economic activities.

Dr. Keshinro stated that from 2018 to 2024, the parent project empowered thousands of women through access to financial services, capacity building, and the formation of Women Affinity Groups that have become veritable platforms for solidarity, entrepreneurship, and community development.

She added that the scale-up would extend these benefits to millions more across the country. “This committee carries both a technical and moral responsibility because the hopes of millions of Nigerian women are tied to the work we embark on together,” she said.

The National Coordinator of the Nigeria for Women Project, Dr. Hadiza Maina, presented an overview of the progress made so far and commended the Federal Government, the World Bank, and all development partners for their continued support.

She said the scale-up project builds on the successes of the parent project by expanding its coverage and deepening its impact, with a target of reaching about four million women nationwide.

Speaking on behalf of the World Bank, Mr. Michael Ilesanmi, who represented the Country Director, praised the Federal Government for its commitment to sustaining the programme and ensuring women’s inclusion in national development.

He noted that the Nigeria for Women Programme had recorded tangible results in savings culture, entrepreneurship, and improved livelihoods among women in participating states. He assured that the World Bank would continue to support the initiative and work closely with the Federal Government to ensure its sustainability.

Also speaking at the event, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, commended the project as a vital driver of inclusive economic growth and human capital development. He pledged that the Ministry of Finance would continue to provide technical oversight to guarantee transparency, efficiency, and alignment with national fiscal priorities.

“Empowering women economically translates directly into improved productivity, better family welfare, and overall national development. The Nigeria for Women Programme is a sound investment in our future,” he stated.

The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu, noted that the programme aligns with the National Development Plan (2021–2025) and Nigeria’s broader economic agenda for sustainable growth.

He said that initiatives like the Nigeria for Women Programme demonstrate the government’s commitment to ensuring that no segment of society is left behind in the nation’s development efforts.

The event was attended by representatives of key ministries and agencies including Agriculture and Food Security, Health, Water Resources and Sanitation, Communications and Digital Economy, Trade and Investment, SMEDAN, NAFDAC, and EFInA, among others.

The newly inaugurated Federal Steering Committee is expected to provide strategic guidance, approve workplans and budgets, monitor project progress, and ensure synergy among implementing agencies.

Hon. Sulaiman-Ibrahim, while formally inaugurating the committee and presenting its eight-month action plan, urged all members to remain committed to the vision of transforming women’s potential into national prosperity.

She reaffirmed that women’s economic empowerment is not an act of charity but a form of nation-building, peace-building, and climate action rolled into one.