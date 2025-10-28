House of Lords Honours Edo Education Commissioner with Euroknowledge Leadership Award

Funmi Ogundare

The United Kingdom’s House of Lords has honoured the Edo State Commissioner for Education, Dr. Paddy Iyamu, with the distinguished Euroknowledge Outstanding Leadership in Education Development Award, in recognition of his exceptional contribution to the advancement of education under the Senator Monday Okpebholo-led administration.

The honour, conferred at the upper chamber of the British Parliament, highlights Edo State’s growing reputation for impactful educational reforms and innovation.

It comes shortly after Iyamu was awarded a Fellowship of the Centre for African Research on Enterprise and Economic Development at the University of West Scotland.

Since the advent of the Okpebholo administration, the state’s education sector has witnessed a series of transformative initiatives in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG 4), which seeks to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education for all.

The government has embarked on massive renovation of public schools, recruitment of qualified teachers, and provision of modern instructional materials to enhance teaching and learning.

Reacting to the award, Iyamu described the recognition as another feather to the well-decorated cap of the Edo State government in the area of education development, noting that it reflects the growing acknowledgment of the administration’s commitment to empowering the state’s youth through education.

“It also means that all the efforts we are putting into the sector are being noticed within and outside the country. I thank Governor Monday Okpebholo for having the welfare and development of Edo youths at heart and for supporting all our initiatives in the ministry of education,” he stated.

“We are not going to rest on our oars. It is a call to greater service, and education in Edo State is heading for a higher pedestal.”

Other notable Nigerians honoured alongside Iyamu included President Bola Tinubu, the Minister of Information, the First Lady of Kwara State, the Governor of Kogi State, the Director-General of NAFDAC, and the Managing Director of the Bank of Industry, among others.