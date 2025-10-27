Vetiva Announces Interim Distributions Across Three Leading ETFs

Kayode Tokede

Vetiva Fund Managers Limited has announced interim distributions for three of its flagship Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), reaffirming its role as a pioneer in Nigeria’s ETF landscape and a trusted partner for investors seeking diversified exposure to the nation’s capital market.

The announcement reflects Vetiva’s continued focus on delivering competitive returns to investors.

The three ETFs are: Vetiva Banking ETF, Vetiva Griffin 30 ETF, and Vetiva S&P Nigerian Sovereign Bond ETF.

These distributions, Vetiva said, reflect proven ability to deliver sustainable value through its well-managed suite of ETFs that track key market indices, providing investors with liquidity, transparency, and efficient market access.

Speaking on the development, Managing Director of Vetiva Fund Managers Limited, Mrs. Oyelade Eigbe said: “At Vetiva, our goal is to make investing simple, transparent, and rewarding. These distributions reflect the resilience of our ETF portfolios and our unwavering commitment to providing investors with easy access to the market. We remain focused on innovation and disciplined fund management to ensure that our investors continue to benefit from the opportunities within our market.”