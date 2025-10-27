Senator Adeola Intervenes in 12  Electricity Projects in Ogun

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Senator Representing Ogun West, Solomon Adeola, has intervened to provide solution to the lingering power outages in parts of Ogun State.

The current intervention, covered stakeholders in communities in Ogun West and Ogun Central, who had been experiencing power outages that had been lingering for several months.

Residents and stakeholders of the benefitting communities including business owners, traditional rulers, community leaders, had been lamenting over power outages in the area, which had literally paralysed social and exonomic activities in parts of Ogun West and parts of Ogun Central senatorial districts.

In a statement issued by the Senator’s Media Office, the law maker lamented that such prolonged power outages not only affect businesses particularly, micro, small and medium scaled businesses that cannot afford the huge cost of alternative energy, but the quality of lives of the people.

He said: “I have listened carefully to the cries of our people in Ogun West and adjoining parts of Ogun Central. The persistent power outages have crippled businesses and made life difficult for our people residing in many communities and settlements.

“As their elected representative and apostle of the Renew Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, I cannot fold my arms while my people and other resident Nigerians suffer in darkness.

“I am fully committed to ensuring that power is restored and sustained in the shortest possible time going forward,” he stated.

The senator’s intervention includes the mobilisation and concluding negotiations with electrical engineering contractors over the weekend to undertake immediate critical rehabilitation, reconnection, and construction works as well as supply of transformers across the affected areas with the listed projects.

The projects cover the reactivation of Ilaro to Ibese 33KV Overhead Lines; Reactivation of Ibese to Dangote 33KV Overhead Lines and Reactivation of (Dangote) Ibese to Joga 33KV -Overhead Lines.

Others include Reactivation of Isaga Junction to Ibara Orile and Isaga 33KV Overhead Lines; Reactivation of (Dangote) Ibese to Igbogila 33KV Overhead Lines (118 spans); Reactivation of Igbogila to Ayetoro 33KV Overhead Lines and Reactivation of Igbogila to Ijoun 33KV Overhead Lines.

The project also include:supply and installation of 500KVA 11/0.415KV Transformer at Onikoko, Abeokuta; supply and installation of 500KVA 11/0.415KV transformer at Kings Dominium Street, Off Kuforiji Olubi Road, Saraki Area, Adigbe, Abeokuta and reactivation of 33KV overhead Lines from Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro to Oja Odan – through Ebute Igbooro (331 spans) among others.

The Senator popularly called Yayi and who is the Chairman of Senate Committee on Appropriations, said the 12 intervention represents part of a comprehensive and sustained power infrastructure rehabilitation programme designed to ensure reliable and equitable electricity supply across all communities within Ogun West and adjoining areas.

He said: “Electricity is the backbone of industrial and social development. By addressing these power challenges, we are restoring hope, reviving local economies, and creating an enabling environment for business growth.”

Adeola appreciated residents for their patience and understanding during the blackout period, assuring them that the current intervention will bring visible and measurable improvements in power supply within the shortest possible time.