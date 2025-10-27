Gbolahan Elias @ 65: A Complete Gentleman

MILESTONE By Akindele Olumideko





A couple of years ago, precisely 1984, the Late Alhaji Wahab Iyanda Folawiyo, the then ‘Baba Adinni’ of Nigeria gave a major financial donation to the Virology Department of the College of Medicine of the University of Ibadan. Due to his self-effacing personality and personal philosophy with respect to benefactions, he gave strict instructions that the beneficiaries should not publicize his contribution. However, Professor Oyewale Tomori-eminent virologist and former President of the Nigerian Academy of Science who was then the Head of Department ‘disobeyed’ his directive and published a major article in the newspaper in order to appreciate the kind gesture of the ‘Baba Adinni’. He, Professor Tomori reasoned that it was important for the ‘whole world’ to know about the benefaction and by so doing encourage others who would like to emulate the ‘Baba Adinni’ to act likewise.

Knowing Gbolahan Elias as I have known him reasonably closely for about two decades, he is such a self-effacing and intensely private individual that he would prefer his milestone Sixty-fifth birthday to pass quietly without fanfare. However, yours truly would be doing humanity a great disservice if I do not publish the good qualities of such great personality, erudite lawyer and complete gentleman. It is also important to publicly appreciate his ‘silent’ activities as a consummate philanthropist to the extent that the succeeding generation, unfortunately bereft of authentic role models would have a towering legal mind to look up to and possibly emulate.

Professor Gbolahan Elias, SAN, FCI Arb, FCTI-hereinafter simply referred to as `Gbolahan’ as he prefers to be called was sired by no less a great legal cum judicial personality unarguably the greatest legal mind ever produced by Nigeria nay Africa. The legendary, Venerable Dr. Taslim Olawale Elias, QC, GCON former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, former Dean (and the first African so appointed) of the Faculty of Law of the University of Lagos, former Chief Justice of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and former President (and till date the only African so elected) of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the Hague, Netherlands. Gbolahan was born on the Twenty- sixth day of October in the year of our Lord Nineteen Hundred and Sixty to Dr. Taslim Olawale Elias and Olori Yetunde Ganiyat Elias both of blessed memory.

Gbolahan was born into royalty and has authentic royal blood flowing through his veins. He is a scion of the Ado Royal Family of the Akinsemoyin Ruling House of Lagos. Without any iota of doubt therefore Gbolahan is a Prince of Isale Eko and I suppose in line for the Obaship of Lagos when the position becomes vacant!

Not unexpectedly, Gbolahan enjoyed a pure `ajebota’ background by attending different Corona Schools in Lagos for his primary education. Subsequently, he gained admission into and was educated at the top-of-the-range, high profile and ‘elitist’, Igbobi College, Yaba, Lagos for his secondary education. It is noteworthy that Igbobi is also the alma mater of his late father as well as that of his two brothers Olusoji and Olufemi. For his university education, Gbolahan attended the Magdalene College of Oxford University in the United Kingdom between 1977 and 1989. He earned a doctorate degree in Law at the aforementioned institution before returning to Nigeria to attend the Nigerian Law School. Gbolahan was called into the Nigerian Bar in 1981 and subsequently enrolled at the Supreme Court of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as a Barrister and Solicitor. Besides, he took prescribed examinations, passed and was admitted into both the New York State Bar and the New York Federal Bar. He served his tutelage at the Chambers of Mr. Kehinde Sofola, SAN also a former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice of the Federal Republic of Nigeria before founding the Law firm, G. Elias & Co. in 1984. Gbolahan was admitted into the inner bar of the legal profession of Nigeria in the year 2005 i.e Twenty years ago thus becoming a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN). He is also a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators as well as Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Taxation among other professional achievements.

A major project to possibly change the face of philanthropy in universities in Nigeria brought Gbolahan and I together about twenty years ago. This gave me the singular opportunity and a unique privilege to observe such great personality, the ‘seed’ of a greater personality at close quarters. Unknown to many therefore, a major aspect of Gbolahan’s life that is totally out of public view is his philanthropic inclination especially in the ‘retail’ category! It is definitely not an understatement to posit that Gbolahan is a self-effacing philanthropist, financially generous and deeply kind hearted. Countless School fees, Hospital bills, Prescribed medication etc. are funded by him on a daily basis without noise or fanfare. He definitely operates in line with the scriptural principle that when a person give alms (or does acts of charity), the ‘left hand’ should not know what

the ‘right hand’ does, for the Father who sees in secret rewards openly! Indeed, God has consistently rewarded him with robust health, solid family life and a successful Law firm among others. Another aspect of Gbolahan’s life that is worthy of mention is his attitude to work. He believes uncompromisingly in the virtue of hard work and that hard work does not kill! He definitely leads by example in this regard. For Gbolahan, every day is day of work! No Saturday, No Sunday, No Public Holiday! No wonder his Law firm is one of the most sought after in Nigeria.

Moreover, in my considered opinion he has achieved some milestones that would be difficult to equal if not impossible to surpass in this generation! First and foremost, Sigma Club, University of Ibadan found him worthy to be admitted into the exclusive, respected and highly revered Sigma Club ‘Roll of Honour’ as an honorary Sigmite thus becoming till date, the son of an honorary Sigmite to become an honorary Sigmite! A record in the annals of the Club.

Sigma Club is a social and philanthropic student organization founded in 1950. This makes the Club the oldest university student organization in Africa, South of the Sahara. Apart from Dr. Taslim Elias and Professor Gbolahan Elias, other honorary Sigmites included the Late Dr. Alex Ekwueme – former vice-president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Late Dr. Christopher Kolade, Nigeria’s former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and other eminent personalities. Secondly, he was not too long ago appointed the Chancellor of the Lagos State University (LASU), Lagos. In this arena also, Gbolahan has established a world record, in that by that singular appointment, he became the son of the Chancellor of a university who was appointed the Chancellor of the same university! As a matter of fact, Dr. Taslim Elias held the unusual title of ‘Life Chancellor’ of LASU in his lifetime! The first and the only Chancellor of a university in Nigeria to be so designated till date!

Furthermore, it must be stated clearly, unambiguously and unequivocally that a major attribute of Gbolahan is his amiability, humility and simplicity. He never has to harass or intimidate anyone with the often repeated ’Naija’ question, do you know who I am? This is in spite of his illustrious antecedents, cathedral dignity and supreme elegance. He allows his work to talk for him. He carries so much greatness with softness, simplicity and humility.

Here’s wishing Gbolahan a happy birthday – which also coincides with the Twentieth Year of his admission as a ‘silk’ and many more years of distinguished service to humanity.

•Olumideko, wrote from Lagos