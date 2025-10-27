  • Monday, 27th October, 2025

Adeniran’s Musical ‘The Wait’ to Debut at Lagos International Theatre Festival

Funmi Ogundare 

Rising playwright and performer, Tomilola Adeniran, best known as the viral valedictorian from Pan-Atlantic University, is set to premiere her original musical play, ‘The Wait’, at the Lagos International Theatre Festival (LITF) at the MUSON Center on November 15 and 16.

The 30-minute production, set entirely at a Lagos bus stop, weaves humour, music and emotion into a vivid portrait of city life. It follows three strangers, each in a hurry for different reasons, who find connection in the chaos, frustrations and laughter of everyday Nigeria.

Adeniran described the play as “a story about Lagos, its chaos, its laughter, and its humanity,” adding that debuting it at LITF “feels like the perfect beginning”.

Now in its second edition, the Lagos International Theatre Festival, spearheaded by Bolanle Austen-Peters in collaboration with Lagos State Government, has quickly become a major platform for bold storytelling, cultural exchange, and creative innovation. 

The festival’s eclectic lineup features plays, workshops and international collaborations that spotlight emerging and established voices in theatre.

Beyond its festival debut, Adeniran added that: “The Wait will be available for licensing by theatres, universities and community groups interested in staging authentic Nigerian stories with global appeal.”

