 THE WAVE OF POLITICAL DEFECTIONS

KAYODE AWOJOBI argues the need to revisit the Constitution to address the menace

From time immemorial, politics across the world has been characterized by shifting loyalties and ideological migrations. However, the frequency and brazenness with which political actors defect from one party to another have raised deep concerns about the sanctity of democratic values. Political defections are not peculiar to Africa; the phenomenon cuts across the global political sphere. In the United Kingdom, members of Parliament have crossed party lines over policy disagreements. In the United States, notable figures such as Senator Jim Jeffords once defected from the Republican Party to become an Independent. However, unlike in Nigeria, such defections in advanced democracies are often rooted in ideological convictions rather than personal ambitions or political survival.

In Nigeria, the story is disturbingly different. Defection has become a political culture, a normal tool for self-preservation rather than service. Political office holders, both in the executive and legislative arms of government, switch allegiance at the slightest sign of uncertainty, intimidation from godfathers, or the lure of greener political pastures. It is not uncommon to see politicians who rode to power on the wings of one party’s ideology suddenly renounce it once they assume office. A vivid example is the 2014 mass defection of five governors from the then-ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), a move that dramatically shifted the balance of power ahead of the 2015 general elections. Similarly, in recent years, several lawmakers have abandoned their political parties midway through their tenure, citing internal crises that often mask personal ambitions.

Recent events in Nigeria’s political scene reveal that this worrying trend has not abated; in fact, it has worsened. In the past few months, the nation has witnessed a wave of defections across various political levels. For instance, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State defected from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in April 2025, alongside his predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa, and a large segment of the PDP structure in the state. In Bayelsa State, Governor Douye Diri, long regarded as one of the PDP’s most loyal figures in the South-South is simply delaying his defection to the APC as he has resigned from the PDP. This defection sent shockwaves through the region, further reinforcing the notion that loyalty in Nigerian politics is fleeting.

In the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, an astonishing 24 out of 26 lawmakers defected from the PDP to the APC, leaving just two behind. At the National Assembly, four PDP senators, Francis Fadahunsi, Olubiyi Fadeyi, Aniekan Bassey, and Sampson Ekong, crossed over to the APC in July 2025, raising the ruling party’s majority in the Senate to 72 members. Earlier, three senators from Kebbi State, Adamu Aliero, Yahaya Abdullahi, and Garba Maidoki, had also dumped the PDP for the APC.

The House of Representatives has not been spared either. Six PDP lawmakers from Delta State, including Nnamdi Ezechi, Jonathan Ukodiko, Nicholas Mutu, Thomas Ereyitomi, Julius Pondi, and Victor Nwokolo, defected to the APC. In Akwa Ibom State, seven lawmakers, six from the PDP and one from the YPP, switched allegiance to the APC. A similar pattern has emerged among other lawmakers such as Jallo Mohammed and Adamu Tanko, who left the PDP citing internal crises. These mass defections demonstrate that party loyalty has been reduced to a transactional affair, often driven by personal gain rather than ideological conviction or the public good.

This pattern of unrestrained political promiscuity is a betrayal of public trust. Citizens vote for candidates not only because of their personal qualities but also because of the party’s ideology and manifesto. When elected officials defect without consulting the electorate, they effectively undermine the will of the people who entrusted them with their votes. The effect is not just political instability but also public apathy. Voters become disillusioned, questioning why they should participate in elections when those they elect can easily cross over to rival parties without consequence. The essence of democracy, which is representative governance, is thus eroded.

The Nigerian Constitution, under the right to freedom of association, permits individuals to belong to any political group of their choice. However, this freedom should not be absolute when it threatens the integrity of governance. The 1999 Constitution (as amended) and the Electoral Act must be revisited to address this menace. For instance, a law should mandate political office holders to either complete their tenure under the platform on which they were elected or resign before defecting. The principle is simple: if your loyalty shifts, so should your seat. This is already practiced in some democratic nations where party defection automatically triggers a recall or by-election, ensuring that the electorate has the final say.

Moreover, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and civil society organizations must begin to push for stronger institutional frameworks that discourage political prostitution. Political parties themselves must enforce internal democracy to reduce grievances that often lead to defections. The time has come to place integrity above opportunism and ideology above interest. Nigeria’s democracy cannot continue to thrive on shifting loyalties and recycled promises.

As the nation approaches another electioneering season, the call for electoral reforms must go beyond mere rhetoric. Lawmakers must rise above self-interest and enact legislation that compels political accountability. The incessant cross-carpeting of politicians not only weakens party structures but also diminishes citizens’ confidence in the system. If democracy is to survive and mature in Nigeria, it must be anchored on principles, discipline, and respect for the mandate of the people.

It is time for Nigerians to demand better. The masses must hold their representatives accountable and insist that defection while in office is a betrayal deserving of consequences. We cannot continue to be spectators while politicians trade loyalty for personal gain. The future of our democracy depends on our collective resolve to say, “Enough is enough.”

Now is the time to choose between politics of principle and politics of profit. Nigeria deserves leaders who stand for something, not those who will fall for anything.

Awojobi, a multiple award-winning broadcast journalist, writes from Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State.