All Eyes on Akinwunmi Ambode

Politics, in Lagos, rarely forgets, only circling back when the timing feels right. And now, after years of studied silence, Akinwunmi Ambode’s name is again spoken in the open with chants, banners, and renewed conviction that the former governor might find his way back to the seat he once lost.

At a recent gathering in Lagos, the Tinubu-Ambo Support Group, a coalition of political loyalists, pledged allegiance to two men: President Bola Tinubu and Ambode. Their mission was clear: mobilise voters ahead of the 2027 elections, stir the political base, and remind citizens that loyalty, when revived, can reshape the future.

Dr. Seyi Bamigbade, the group’s director-general, described it as a movement to “reawaken civic consciousness” and restore continuity between Tinubu’s national reform and Ambode’s Lagos vision. Their call echoed across markets and youth halls: get your PVCs, prepare for 2027, let Lagos move again.

Yet beneath the cheers lies the hum of unfinished history.

Ambode’s story is one of brilliance and breach. His four-year term (2015–2019) delivered roads, transport networks, and fiscal growth, but also alienated party powerbrokers. In 2018, when Tinubu withdrew his support, the empire shifted. Ambode lost the APC ticket to Babajide Sanwo-Olu, ending his bid for re-election and ushering in years of quiet withdrawal.

Now, his name returns, attached to Tinubu’s own. The pairing, once improbable, now feels strategic. For some, it signals reconciliation; for others, a test of Lagos’s political memory. Can ambition and loyalty coexist, or does one always exact a price from the other?

Ambode himself has remained silent, as if watching from a measured distance. But Lagos remembers. And in the whispering corners of its politics, where godfathers and foot soldiers meet, the question grows louder: if the city offers him a second dance, will he take it?