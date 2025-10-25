Tinubu to New Service Chiefs: Strengthen Nigeria’s Security Architecture, Deepen Professionalism

· President retains chief of defence intelligence in major shake-up

· Gen. Oluyede now CDS, Maj. Gen. Shaibu named Chief of Army Staff, AVM Aneke is Chief of Air Staff, Rear Admiral Abbas appointed Chief of Naval Staff.

· Presidency says appointment of new service chiefs routine

· Governors pledge to share intelligence with DSS, others

· Experts harp on synergy, improved troops’ welfare

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha, Linus Aleke in Abuja and Chiemelie Ezeobi in Lagos

In a bold move to strengthen the nation’s security architecture, President Bola Tinubu yesterday replaced the Service Chiefs and gave the newly appointed military leaders a clear mandate to deepen professionalism, enhance vigilance, foster unity within the Armed Forces, and serve the nation with honour and dedication.

Precisely, the President appointed General Olufemi Oluyede to replace General Christopher Musa as the new Chief of Defence Staff. The new Chief of Army Staff is Major-General W. Shaibu. Air Vice Marshall S.K Aneke is now the Chief of Air Staff, while Rear Admiral I. Abbas is the new Chief of Naval Staff. However, the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Major-General E.A.P Undiendeye, retained his position.

The shake-up, described by analysts as both urgent and strategic, underscored the Tinubu-led administration’s resolve to restore public confidence and reclaim control from spiraling threats and killings by armed bandits in some parts of the country.

This comes as the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) pledged to deepen intelligence sharing and coordination with the Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agencies, to tackle insecurity threats, violent extremism, and inter-communal tensions across the country.

The President in a post on his verified X handle, @officialABAT, while announcing changes in the hierarchy of the nation’s security leadership, explained that the new appointments were part of ongoing efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s national security architecture and enhance operational effectiveness.

“I have approved changes in the hierarchy of our Armed Forces to further strengthen Nigeria’s national security architecture. I charge the new Service Chiefs to deepen professionalism, vigilance, and unity within our Armed Forces as they serve our nation with honour,” Tinubu wrote.

President Tinubu also expressed appreciation to the outgoing Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, and other former Service Chiefs for their “selfless service and dedicated leadership,” assuring that the new appointments reflect his administration’s resolve to ensure a secure and stable Nigeria.

Earlier yesterday, in a statement, presidential spokesperson, Sunday Dare, Tinubu had charged the newly appointed Service Chiefs to justify the confidence reposed in them to further enhance the professionalism, vigilance and comradeship that define the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

The appointments were with immediate effect.

In a separate statement yesterday, the Presidency described as routine the appointment of new service chiefs.

Dare clarified that the appointment was a routine exercise within the constitutional mandate of the President, who, as Commander-in-Chief, bears the responsibility of recalibrating the nation’s security architecture for optimal performance.

He explained: “It is a routine, the President as the Grand Commander of the order of Federal Republic of Nigeria, can make appointments just as he changed the ministers few months ago”.

Dare dismissed insinuations that the appointment was a confirmation of speculations in a section of the media suggesting undue discord.”

The presidential spokesperson affirmed that the President acted within his constitutional powers and prerogative in relieving former Service Chiefs of their duties.

He stressed that appointments and reappointments in the security sector remain the exclusive preserve of the President, in line with his obligation to safeguard national security and ensure effective leadership within the Armed Forces.

Meanwhile, the NGF has pledged to deepen intelligence sharing and coordination with the Department of State Services to tackle security threats, violent extremism, and inter-communal tensions across the country.

During its fifth meeting in Abuja, which held from Thursday night to early yesterday, the Forum also called on governors to rally support for the Reserved Seats for Women Bill, describing it as a vital step toward gender equity and inclusive governance.

In recent weeks, gunmen have launched sporadic attacks on lives and property in parts of the country.

The DSS had on Tuesday warned of a planned attack by the Islamic State West Africa Province targeting Ondo and Kogi States.

In response, security agencies in the affected states have heightened surveillance and activated counter-terrorism measures to thwart the threat.

Kogi State, which borders 10 states: Benue to the east, Anambra to the south, Enugu to the southeast, Edo and Ondo to the southwest, Ekiti and Kwara to the west, Niger to the north, Nasarawa to the northeast, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, has been identified as a strategic location.

Alarmed by these developments, NGF, in a communique signed by its Chairman, Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and read by Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, emphasised the need to strengthen intelligence sharing and collaboration with federal security agencies to promote peace and stability across the country.

Sanwo-Olu stated, “The Forum received a presentation from the Director-General of the DSS, Mr Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi, on emerging security threats and intelligence-led strategies to strengthen subnational coordination.

“The briefing focused on countering violent extremism, managing inter-communal tensions, and addressing security risks linked to economic hardship and political transition.

“Governors expressed appreciation to the DSS for its proactive engagement and reiterated their commitment to deepen intelligence sharing and collaboration with federal security agencies to enhance peace and stability across the states.”

In a related development, security experts yesterday set agenda for the newly appointed Service Chiefs, urging them to prioritise synergy amongst the services, invest in troops’ welfare, and judiciously manage the funds at their disposal to achieve the Federal Government’s objectives in the defence and security sector.

They also dismissed speculations that the sack of the former chiefs may be connected to the alleged attempted coup plot which the military authorities had previously denied.

The former Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Ogbole Amedu-Ode, advised the new chiefs to carry out their constitutionally assigned duties to the best of their ability and ensure the security of the country, both internally and externally, so that citizens can sleep with their two eyes closed, and travel without fear of bandits, kidnappers, or terrorists on the highways.

The retired ambassador, who spoke to THISDAY, said: “I expect them to prioritise kinetic efforts, while non-kinetic measures should be directed towards exposing those who sponsor insecurity — the conflict merchants. We should be able to identify who they are and bring them to face the full weight of the law.”

Asked if there was a nexus between the appointment of the new Service Chiefs and the alleged attempted coup, he said: “I am not someone who is easily given to speculation. Whatever the case, the Commander-in-Chief has exercised his constitutionally granted powers to the best of his ability. His actions are in accordance with the law.”

A security expert and veteran defence journalist, Chidi Omeje, stressed the need for collaboration and synergy among the services, as well as improved welfare for frontline troops.

According to him: “The new COAS was a theatre commander not long ago, so he understands the issues at stake — namely, extinguishing the flames of terrorism in Nigeria. He is aware of the challenges. I expect each and every one of them to strengthen collaboration, as no service can do it alone. Therefore, I want this new set of Service Chiefs to foster greater cooperation and synergy within and amongst themselves, so that the occasional complaints by ground forces about not receiving air support when urgently needed will become a thing of the past.”

Former Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mike Ejiofor, said the President has his reasons, but changing the Service Chiefs may not bring about immediate improvements in the security situation.

He added: “They must concentrate all efforts on fostering synergy; they must work together to succeed. The government must also play its part by adequately funding the services.

“While analysts may insist that the defence and security sector has the largest allocation in the 2025 budget, they often forget that we have only just begun implementing it, which means we are effectively running two budgets concurrently. There have been few releases and little cash backing for projects in the sector.”

PROFILES OF NEW SERVICE CHIEFS

Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede: Seasoned Commander and Strategic Reformer Appointed Chief of Defence Staff

President Tinubu approved the appointment of Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede as the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), following a successful tenure as the 24th Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

A seasoned commander and reform-minded officer, he is widely regarded as one of the key figures behind the Nigerian Army’s recent transformation drive, which focused on operational efficiency, personnel welfare, and inter-service cooperation.

During his tenure as Chief of Army Staff, General Oluyede led a series of successful counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations in the North-East and North-West, resulting in the decimation of several terrorist enclaves and the surrender of thousands of insurgents.

He also prioritised improved welfare and training for troops, ensuring that field commanders received the logistical and intelligence support needed to sustain momentum on all fronts.

His administration introduced key reforms in Army logistics, intelligence-led warfare, and human capacity development, initiatives that enhanced operational coordination within the Armed Forces.

He was also instrumental in expanding the Army’s civil-military relations framework and in deepening collaboration with the Navy and Air Force, fostering joint operations that improved mission outcomes.

Thus, with his appointment as Chief Defence Staff, President Tinubu is seeking to ensure continuity and stability in the military’s strategic direction.

Major General Waidi Shaibu: Battle-hardened Strategist Takes Command as 25th Chief of Army Staff

A decorated commander and seasoned strategist, Major General Waidi Shaibu brings to the post of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) a blend of operational experience, academic rigour, and unyielding commitment to Nigeria’s sovereignty.

His appointment signals a defining phase in the Nigerian Army’s transformation towards enhanced combat readiness and institutional reform.

Born on 18 December 1971 in Olamaboro Local Government Area of Kogi State, General Shaibu was admitted into the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in 1989 as part of the 41 Regular Course and was commissioned into the Nigerian Army Armoured Corps in 1994.

A mechanical engineer by training, he holds a Bachelor’s Degree from the NDA and multiple advanced degrees, including a Master’s in Strategic Studies (University of Ibadan), a Master’s in Security and Strategic Studies (National Defence University, Washington D.C.), and a Master’s in Public Administration (University of Calabar).

His career trajectory reflects both grit and intellect. He has commanded formations across challenging theatres of operation, from Borno to Yobe, including his tenure as General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division and Commander Sector 1, Operation HADIN KAI, Maiduguri. His previous appointments include Chief of Training (Army Headquarters), Brigade Commander (21 Special Armoured Brigade, Bama), and Chief Instructor, Nigerian Army Armour School.

General Shaibu’s leadership has been tested in major operations such as HARMONY, LAFIYA DOLE, HADIN KAI, and DESERT SANITY, earning him the Purple Heart Medal for gallantry. He is also a graduate of the Harvard Kennedy School of Government and has served on peacekeeping missions in Liberia and Sudan.

A Fellow of the Defence College (fdc) and recipient of numerous decorations, including the Distinguished Service Star (DSS) and Meritorious Service Star (MSS), Shaibu is expected to consolidate reforms in the Army, enhance intelligence-led warfare, and deepen synergy in joint operations.

Rear Admiral Idi Abbas: Seaman Scholar Rises as 25th Chief of the Naval Staff

Rear Admiral Idi Abbas, a seasoned Above Water Warfare specialist and career naval officer, assumes office as the 25th Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), a role that caps nearly four decades of service defined by discipline, professionalism, and operational excellence.

Born on 20 September 1969 in Nassarawa Local Government Area of Kano State, Rear Admiral Abbas began his military journey at the Air Force Military School, Jos, before enrolling in the Nigerian Defence Academy in 1987 as part of the 40 Regular Course. He was commissioned as a Sub-Lieutenant in 1993 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Chemistry.

An accomplished officer, he has undertaken several specialised and command courses at home and abroad, including the Officers’ Long Course (OLC XII) at NNS QUORRA and the United Nations Military Observer Course in Tanzania.

A graduate of the National Defence College, Abuja, he holds the prestigious designations of Passed Staff Course (psc) and Fellow Defence College (fdc).

Rear Admiral Abbas’s naval career has been defined by wide-ranging leadership roles. He has commanded key operations and naval bases, including NNS VICTORY, NNS DAMISA, and the Central Naval Command.

His previous appointments include Flag Officer Commanding (CNC), Maritime Guard Commander of NIMASA, and Commander Task Group of Operation TSARE TEKU. He has also served as Chief of Naval Safety and Standards (CNASS) and Chief of Defence Civil-Military Relations (CDCMR) at Defence Headquarters.

His outstanding service record has earned him several honours, including the Forces Service Star (FSS), Distinguished Service Star (DSS), Grand Service Star (GSS), and Defence General Staff Medal (DGSM).

A member of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM) and the International Institute of Professional Security (IIPS), he is respected for his firm leadership and innovative approach to maritime security.

Air Vice Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke: Intellectual Aviator and Strategic Reformer Becomes 23rd Chief of the Air Staff

An accomplished pilot and scholar, Air Vice Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke’s appointment as the 23rd Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) represents a fusion of intellectual rigour and operational excellence. His leadership is expected to propel the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) into a new era of smarter airpower, enhanced mobility, and precision warfare.

Born on 20 February 1972 in Makurdi, Benue State, AVM Aneke hails from Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State. A member of the 40th Regular Combatant Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy, he was commissioned as a Pilot Officer in 1993. Over the decades, he has distinguished himself as a tactical aviator, strategist, and reform-minded officer.

Aneke holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Physics, a Postgraduate Diploma in Management, and two Master’s Degrees, one in International Affairs and Diplomacy (Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria) and another in Political Economy and Development Studies (University of Abuja).

He also earned a Professional Certificate in Aviation Safety Management from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Florida, and is currently pursuing a PhD.

With over 4,300 flying hours on multiple aircraft, including the Falcon 900, Gulfstream 550, and Hawker 4000, AVM Aneke has led complex missions within and beyond Nigeria.

He has served as Chief of Air Operations for the UN Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUC), Command Operations Officer at Tactical Air Command, and Air Officer Commanding, Mobility Command, Yenagoa.

His stellar career is decorated with medals such as the Grand Service Star (GSS), Distinguished Service Star (DSS), and Field Command Medal (FCM).

Known for his calm disposition, discipline, and strategic foresight, Aneke is poised to strengthen the NAF’s role in counterterrorism, intelligence-led operations, and defence innovation.